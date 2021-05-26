Holly Willoughby certainly had This Morning viewers talking about her outfit today (May 26).

Hosting the show alongside TV husband Phillip Schofield, Holly looked radiant in a blue and white gingham dress.

And some fans of the star likened her look to an iconic movie character.

In fact, all she was missing was some red sparkly shoes and a scruffy pet dog!

Holly Willoughby wore a blue and white gingham outfit on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What outfit did Holly Willoughby wear today?

Holly wore a made-to-order dress by Franks London – an environmentally conscious brand that adopts a “kinder process” to reduce waste.

The This Morning star wore The Michelle Dress, which costs £190, in blue and white seersucker gingham.

It was designed by Michelle Driscoll and selected by Holly’s stylist Danni Whiteman.

What did This Morning viewers say about the outfit?

Many of Holly’s Instagram followers commented on the post when she uploaded it earlier today.

And, aside from comments that Holly looked gorgeous, by far the most popular comment was that she was channeling Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.

One said: “Getting Dorothy vibes from this gorgeous dress.”

Another added: “Where are your red sparkly shoes?”

A third commented: “Wizard of Oz vibes. Love it.”

Follow the yellow brick road!

Another quipped: “Follow the yellow brick road!”

“As always, you look beautiful, but I think red shoes and a little dog should finish this outfit off,” said another.

Another quipped: “Just missing the red slippers and the basket and your the double of Dorothy. Phillip can be the scarecrow.”

“I don’t think you’re in Kansas any more,” said another.

Towards the end of the show, during a rainbow homewares segment, Holly herself even quipped: “I’m wearing my Dorothy dress today!”

One viewer joked that Phil could play Scarecrow to Holly’s Dorothy (Credit: ITV)

‘Love you, dress awful’

However, proving you can’t please all of the people all the time, not everyone liked Holly’s dress.

Some compared it to their school uniform, while others said it looked like Holly was wearing a tablecloth – or some “pantry curtains”.

“Sorry, love you, dress awful! Tablecloth,” said one Holly fan abruptly.

Another added: “Looks like she pinched someone’s tablecloth!”

