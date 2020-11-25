Holly Willoughby dyed her hair live on Instagram last night (November 24) and showed off the results on This Morning earlier today.

During an Instagram Live with Davina McCall, Garnier ambassador Holly was seen using a home hair dye in her bathroom at home.

And, after she revealed the results on social media this morning, her followers were pretty unanimous that the hair makeover was a success.

Holly Willoughby showed off her new hair after dyeing it last night (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby dyes her hair on Instagram

During the live, Holly revealed that if it wasn’t for her blonde tresses, she would be out of work.

Discussing changing their hair colour, Davina said: “I went from blonde to brunette and I was like, I feel a bit invisible. Now I can’t imagine being blonde.”

“Well that’s lucky for me,” Holly quipped, “because I’m the blonde one and you’re the brunette one.

“I would be out of a job,” she laughed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What did viewers say about her new hair?

While some commented on her lovely berry ensemble, many others noted her new look.

“Morning Holly, looking beautiful – love the hair,” said one.

“Omg your hair looks beautiful! I loved watching you and Davina last night,” said another.

“Nice new hair today Holly. Your Insta live with Davina made me get up to cover my grey,” another follower posted.

“Love the hair,” said another.

“I loved watching you and Davina yesterday dyeing your hair together. Your hair looks fab-u-lous,” another commented.

“Had a sneaky zoom in on your roots… looking fabulous!” another quipped.

Holly and Davina dyed their hair on Instagram Live (Credit: Instagram)

What did Holly say in her daily outfit upload?

Posting her usual #HWstyle shot, Holly revealed what she was wearing for the show just before 10am.

Posing in her gorgeous berry ensemble, she said: “Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am where we’ll be talking to the family behind the new @catsprotection Christmas campaign… what a lovely story with a very important message.”

She added: “Skirt by @allsaints, knitwear by @ted_baker.”

If you want to steal her style, the skirt costs £90 and the jumper is in the sale at £69.

Sadly the latter is out of stock online but you might have some luck finding it in Ted Baker stores.

