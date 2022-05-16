Holly Willoughby wowed in a pink dress on This Morning today as she made a return to the show.

Last week, Holly was absent from the daytime show as she was busy hosting ITV’s The Games.

On Monday, the star returned alongside Phillip Schofield and spoke about her stint hosting The Games – which was won by Love Island’s Wes Nelson.

But it was her appearance which got viewers talking.

Holly Willoughby pink dress today

The mum-of-three looked stunning as she wore a pink floral shirt dress from Whistles, costing £129.

The midi dress featured a collar, short sleeves and a simple floral pattern.

Holly paired the dress with nude heels.

Holly looked stunning in a pink dress today (Credit: ITV)

She wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in the dress before the show went live: “Morning… back to @thismorning today and joined by the brilliant @thebodycoach… see you at 10am, dress by @thisiswhistles.”

Fans loved Holly’s outfit choice today with many people saying she was “pretty in pink”.

One said: “Pretty in pink sweetie.”

“So pretty in pink… pink is the best colour for you,” another wrote.

In addition, a third gushed: “Pretty in pink.”

Holly returned to This Morning on Monday after a week off (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, others said they were glad to have Holly back on the programme.

One commented: “YAY you’re back, welcome Holly I love your outfits.”

Another wrote: “Hooray glad you’re back.”

Last week, Rochelle Humes stood in for Holly as she hosted with Phil.

Holly confirmed her absence on Instagram, joking she had had a career change!

Rochelle replaced Holly on This Morning last week (Credit: ITV)

She said: “Morning… going to miss my @thismorning family this week however I’ve had a change of career and become a Cheerleader…

“It was only a matter of time.”

She posted a photo showing herself about to be lifted in the air by a cheerleading team.

The Games saw 12 celebrities take part in a series of sporting challenges to be crowned champion.

At the end of the week, singer and reality TV star Wes won the competition.

