Holly Willoughby drew admiring glances for her outfit on This Morning today (January 7).

Ahead of the show Holly uploaded her usual #HWstyle photo to Instagram.

She revealed she was wearing a white shirt with fancy balloon sleeves by Ted Baker.

And she decided to flash her pins in a black miniskirt by And Other Stories.

Holly Willoughby wore a black and white outfit to host This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby outfit today: The viewers’ verdict

On the whole, viewers loved her look.

“Love this look,” said the star’s actress pal Tamzin Outhwaite.

Read more: Holly Willoughby accused of flouting COVID rules a she returns to work with a new haircut

Her sentiments were echoed by Spice Girl Emma Bunton, who posted: “Love this!”

“Looking stunning Holly,” said another fan of the look.

“You look great,” said another This Morning fan.

Did everyone love the outfit?

As is always the case, you can’t please all the people all of the time.

And the outfit did draw some criticism.

“Sorry Holly, not my favourite look,” said one critic.

Read more: Sheridan Smith left mortified as her dogs have sex while she’s live on This Morning

Another pointed to the similarities with a certain cartoon character.

“Looking lush – even with Popeye’s arms,” laughed one follower.

Another said that Holly looked “like a school teacher” in her smart shirt and skirt.

“Loving the outfit – you look beautiful and like a school teacher!” exclaimed one fan of the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What is Holly wearing on her legs?

However, by far the most common question about Holly’s outfit was what she was wearing on her legs.

After one follower declared that she had the “best legs on morning telly”, others bemoaned the fact she was wearing thick black tights.

Loving the skirt, the shirt and the black tights Holly, you look absolutely beautiful. Lovely legs!

“Hate the thick tights,” said one Holly critic.

“Where are your tights from? You look fabulous,” another commented.

“Loving the skirt, the shirt and the black tights Holly, you look absolutely beautiful. Lovely legs!!!” said another.

Where can I buy the outfit Holly Willoughby wore today and how much does it cost?

While we have no clue where Holly buys her hosiery, you can steal her style and buy the skirt and top.

The Ted Baker Briona lace-trim shirt costs £71 but there are only limited sizes available online.

The And Other Stories skirt costs £55 but that too is selling out fast.

What did you think of Holly’s outfit? Tell us on her Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.