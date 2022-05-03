Holly Willoughby mocked by This Morning viewers for appearance today as outfit fails to impress

Holly Willoughby left This Morning viewers divided today over her outfit choice.

The presenter, 41, rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to her wardrobe.

But fans were not impressed with her choice today and took to Twitter to air their views.

Holly Willoughby outfit on This Morning today

In her usual pre-show reveal Holly shared a snap of herself on Instagram revealing what was on the show.

Posed to perfection the mum-of-three sported cropped black trousers and a flamboyantly frilly blouse.

Holly captioned the pic: “Morning Tuesday… hope you all had a wonderful bank holiday weekend. See you on @thismorning at 10am. #hwstyle trousers by @sezane Shirt by @warehouseuk.”

We didn’t take objection to the outfit, but fans were up in arms!

Holly’s blouse divided viewers today (Credit: ITV)

One tweeted: “Holly’s blouse looks so odd. Like she’s poking her head through one of those things at Brighton Pier.”

Another said: “Holly dressed like she’s going into a convent.”

A third posted: “WHAT is Holly wearing!!! She looks like one of those dollies people used to cover their loo rolls with.”

Meanwhile, a fourth mused: “That top is doing nothing for Holly #thismorning.”

However, one person gushed: “You are stunningly beautiful Holly, no matter what you wear.”

Another commented: “I love this outfit, you are stunning.”

A third said: “You always look stunning.”

The presenter usually looks flawless (Credit: Rainford/Cover Images)

We hope Holly managed to get some rest because next week she is presenting The Games on ITV with Freddie Flintoff.

The show sees 12 celebrities step out of their comfort zones to be coached, trained and then compete, hoping to be crowned top of the medals table.

Alex Scott joins the live show as a trackside reporter, while Chris Kamara acts as commentator.

Celebs strutting their stuff include songwriter Chelcee Grimes, Harry Potter’s Josh Herdman, Ryan Thomas and Christine McGuiness.

