This Morning viewers were all thinking the same thing as Holly Willoughby popped up on screen in her “gorgeous” floral outfit today (February 11).

Just what was she doing at work the morning after her 40th birthday?!

Yes, it might have been the morning after the night before for Holly, but she looked as fresh as a daisy as she opened the ITV daytime show alongside co-host Phillip Schofield.

As fans commented asking if she was suffering from a hangover, Holly revealed just how she was feeling at the top of the show.

Holly Willoughby wore an outfit by Victoria Beckham on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly say about her birthday?

“It was really lovely. Yesterday felt like a bit of a dream really. It was amazing,” she told Phil.

“It was emotionally exhausting. I went to bed at 8.30 last night, watched Death In Paradise with the kids and then at 9.30 it was lights out and all of us just collapsed.

“I’d been going a long time. I am 40 now,” she giggled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What did viewers say about Holly presenting This Morning today?

Viewers were surprised to see her up, dressed and ready for the show as she uploaded her usual #HWstyle shot at around 9.30am today.

They clearly thought she’d be recovering from her birthday celebrations at home in bed.

After all, she was seen swigging champagne from the bottle on yesterday’s show!

“Didn’t think you would be in this morning,” said one follower, adding the champagne and dancing girl emojis.

“How’s the hangover, Holly?!” another asked.

“Is there a hangover lurking this morning?” another wondered.

“Looking fantastic as always Holls! Hope you had the best birthday and aren’t feeling too bad this morning,” they quipped, adding yet another champagne emoji.

Holly wore a £295 blouse and bargain Zara culottes (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about the outfit Holly wore today?

Presenting today’s show, Holly revealed she was wearing a Victoria Beckham blouse and Zara culottes.

The blouse costs £295, while the trousers are comparatively a bargain at £29.99.

“Wow I bet that blouse is expensive as it’s Victoria Beckham,” one follower commented.

“Yep!” came one reply. “£295 – just checked!”

“I love it, but I can’t afford that,” said another.

“Too dear for my pocket,” another confirmed.

Others were unbothered about the price, though, and declared it one of Holly’s best looks yet.

“That is an absolutely beautiful shirt,” one commented.

“Loving the shirt,” another confirmed.

“Wow! Loving the outfit today,” said a third.

