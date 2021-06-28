Holly Willoughby looked incredible as she hosted This Morning in a floral outfit today (June 28).

The 40-year-old presenter appeared on the ITV programme alongside co-star Phillip Schofield.

For the occasion, Holly opted for a floral midi shirt dress from sustainable brand Albaray.

What was Holly Willoughby wearing today?

The gorgeous midi dress features a classic button through with a hand painted floral print.

And it doesn’t break the bank entirely at £79.00

However, it’s currently out of stock in all sizes from 8 to 18 here.

Meanwhile, Holly accessorised the look with a black belt and a pair of Russell and Bromley heels.

Modelling the outfit on Instagram, she wrote: “Morning Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am #hwstyle.

“Dress by @_albaray. Shoes by @russellandbromley.”

Holly Willoughby opted for a floral outfit on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did fans think of Holly’s outfit?

Furthermore, Holly’s fans loved the summery look.

One wrote: “Love your dress Holly.”

A second said: “Holly you look absolutely fabulous.”

In addition, a third added: “Looking amazing!”

Another gushed: “Love the dress!!”

A fifth penned: “Super cute today Holly.”

Holly’s fans gushed over the summery outfit (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Holly’s fabulous outfit comes days after Good Morning Britain viewers called for the star to join the show.

According to some fans, they believe Holly is the perfect replacement for Piers Morgan.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Can you get Holly Willoughby to host on GMB with Susanna please and thank you.”

A second added: “My ideal pairing would be to see @HollyWills and @SusannaReid100 do @GMB together.”

As Holly presents This Morning four days a week, it may be a tight squeeze for the star.

Furthermore, it would be a lot of early mornings for the busy mum of three.

