What outfit is Holly Willoughby wearing today, Thursday June 24?

This Morning host Holly Willoughby looked sleek and stylish as she hosted the show in a classy outfit today (June 24).

Posting her usual #HWstyle post before going live this morning, Holly looked stunning in a cream top and fitted pencil skirt.

The presenter completed her look with a pair of sky-high nude heels and wore her hair in soft waves, letting her fans know on Instagram what she’d be wearing ahead of the show.

Holly wore another chic look while presenting This Morning alongside co-presenter Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Where is the outfit Holly Willoughby is wearing on This Morning from?

Sharing her outfit to Instagram ahead of the show, the This Morning star revealed she was wearing a stylish, figure-hugging purple skirt with a gingham pattern, along with a light, long-sleeved top.

Holly wrote: “Morning Thursday! Today on @thismorning we meet @hunger4words who can talk to her dog! See you at 10am… #hwstyle. Skirt by @zara, knitwear by @purecollection.”

The Pure Collection cashmere sweater Holly is wearing in a soft white colour retails at a fairly pricey £120.

It also comes in a range of colours, including mint, navy, black and yellow, and is available in sizes 8-24 – although a few sizes are already sold out.

The Zara skirt comes at a far more affordable £17.99 on sale (down from £27.99) but if you want to grab yourself one, be quick – the knitted skirt is selling out fast.

It is currently sold out in size S, but still has some left in M and L.

What did fans say about Holly’s outfit?

Holly’s fans were quick to praise her outfit on Instagram.

Heart eyes and fire emojis flooded the presenter’s comment section.

“You’re so beautiful and that skirt is sensational. Have an amazing Thursday,” wrote one fan.

Holly wore a stylish purple check skirt from Zara on today’s This Morning (Credit: Zara)

“The skirt is lovely, Holly! Have a good day,” wrote another.

Another added that the look was: “So classy!”

Another fan praised Holly’s ability to pick stylish outfits, writing: “Everything you wear you look Stunning it’s a great gift you have lovely Holly.”

So are you a fan of Holly’s skirt today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.