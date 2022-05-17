This Morning host Holly Willoughby sparked complaints with her outfit choice today.

Holly usually wins over viewers with her outfits for the daytime show throughout the week.

However, even though fans loved Holly taking on the double denim trend today, some viewers had the same complaint while watching her on the show.

Holly Willoughby outfit today

The mum-of-three was wearing a denim shirt from Pure Collection with a darker denim midi skirt from Massimo Dutti.

Holly paired the skirt and shirt with a pair of nude heels from Aquazzura.

The star shared her usual pre-show selfie to her Instagram and revealed what was coming up on This Morning.

Holly’s double denim outfit won over her fans (Credit: ITV)

She wrote: “Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am where we’re joined by @iceman_hof to talk about the tonight’s final of #freezethefear.”

Holly’s fans on Instagram loved the double denim look as one gushed: “Love a bit of double denim.”

Another wrote: “Lovely skirt Holly you look absolutely beautiful.”

A third commented: “Love some double denim!”

Viewers felt annoyed that Holly’s buttons didn’t line up (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

However, over on Twitter, those watching Holly on screen with Phillip Schofield had one complaint to make about her outfit.

Some were annoyed that the buttons on her shirt didn’t line up with where the buttons on her skirt were placed.

One tweeted: “Wish Holly would fix her blouse/skirt button thing #thismorning.”

Another said: “Holly’s blouse buttons not lining up with her skirt buttons,” alongside a GIF which reads “it bothers me”.

One replied: “Oh god I see what you mean now, it’s not lined up, I can’t watch.”

Another begged Holly: “HOLLY FIX YOUR BUTTONS!!!!”

Holly made her return to This Morning on Monday (May 16) after a week away from the show.

She was busy filming for ITV’s The Games and therefore was replaced by Rochelle Humes.

On Monday, Holly won over her fans with a pink floral shirt dress as many said she looked “pretty in pink”.

