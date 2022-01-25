This Morning host Holly Willoughby gives all of us fans serious hair envy.

Whether she’s on the red carpet or presenting a show, Holly’s sleek blonde hair is always styled to perfection.

But how?

Here’s everything we know about Holly’s hair secrets.

Holly’s hair stylist Ciler Peskah has revealed how she gets her wavy locks (Credit: Splash News)

How does Holly Willoughby style her hair?

Holly’s signature hairstyle on This Morning is perfectly polished waves worn loosely around her face.

But how does she do it?

Holly’s hair stylist Ciler Peksah revealed that she uses Aveda Texture Tonic on damp hair before applying heat.

Once it’s dry, Ciler uses a curling wand to create the perfect waves.

She even posted on Instagram and explained: “Hot Tongs is the brand. Size 32. Dry the hair and then use a wand, wrapping hair around once creating an S shape.”

She added: “I finish with a spritz of Colour Wow Cult Favourite Firm + Hold Hairspray, to set the style.”

Holly Willoughby’s is also partial to an up do (Credit: Splash News)

How does she style it for Dancing On Ice?

On Dancing On Ice, Holly is always serving the most glamorous looks that raises the nation’s pulses.

However, she noticeably takes a different approach to her hair as she is often seen with an up do.

According to The Sun, Holly’s hairstylist explained that “Holly isn’t afraid to try out Bohemian-inspired messy buns or pretty plaits” on the show.

Ciler also shared a picture on Instagram of the impressive kit she uses on Holly’s hair to get ready for the big night.

The photo featured products including Bastite Dry Shampoo, Bumble & Bumble Thickening Hairspray and Oribe Dry Texturing Spray.

What products does Holly Willoughby use on her hair?

The This Morning host is also the face of Garnier Nutrisse and famously uses the brand’s products to keep her blonde bombshell look.

Holly’s hair colourist Sinead Kelly revealed that the star dyes her hair using Garnier Nutrisse box dye in the shade 10.01.

To make it look more natural, Sinead also goes back in with Ganrier’s multi tonal babylights to reach each and every strand.

During lockdown, Holly even took to Instagram to show her fans a tutorial of how she colours her hair using the box dye.

Holly Willoughby uses Garnier products to achieve her famous golden blonde look (Credit: Splash News)

But how is her hair so shiny?

Well, according to Ciler, the product she uses to maintain Holly’s shiny locks is Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair.

She also said some of Holly’s favourite hair products include L’Oreal Professionnel Infinium Hairspray and Christophe Robin Volumising Mist.

Holly Willoughby revealed that she is a natural brunette (Credit: Youtube)

Holly Willoughby with dark hair?

Holly Willoughby revealed on This Morning that she hasn’t always been blonde.

The #oldheadshotday saw stars all over the world reveal their old head shots, including ITV daytime co hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield, who decided to pay along.

Holly decided to reveal a very old photo of herself where she was a natural brunette.

She said: “Slighty more my natural hair colour there!”

Holly Willoughby used to have a fringe back in 2004 (Credit: YouTube)

What does Holly Willoughby look like with a fringe?

Holly’s famous fringe first made an appearance in 2004.

It was also the year that Holly decided to dye her hair blonde as she sported a sandy blonde look with a darker shade underneath.

Her fringe reappeared in 2015 when Holly impulsively decided to get her hair cut on live TV by Kate Middleton’s hairdresser.

Her huge hair ‘disaster’

During an Instagram live Holly admitted that she accidentally dyed her hair red and it was a “disaster”.

She said: “I went red by accident when I was much much younger and you want to experiment with your hair.

“I’d gone blonde by using one of those beach spray blondes. So I came home and was like: ‘Oh I’d better just put this dark hair dye over the top,’ and obviously I’m not a colourist but that was a disaster.”

