This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are keeping the nation’s parents company as the kids crash around this Christmas Day.

In a special pre-recorded show, the duo have really got into the festive spirit, dressing for the occasion.

Holly is dazzling in a form-fitting dress that comprises a festive tartan skirt and a green velvet top.

She’s putting us all in the mood, no doubt about that!

Editorial use only

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (12656582al)

Holly Willoughby, Bailey

‘This Morning’ Christmas Special TV show, London, UK – 25 Dec 2021

Of course, we’re used to Holly consistently knocking it out of the style park – the 40 year old is so influential she even has her own hashtag!

And she never looks better than when she’s covered in sequins or something sparkly… here’s a look back at some of our favourite looks.

Holly Willoughby wowed with all of her 12 Days of Sparkle This Morning outfits (Credit: ITV)

12 Days of Sparkle: Holly Willoughby wows on This Morning

Holly looked gorgeous on This Morning earlier this month in a dazzling red dress, worn as part of her #12daysofsparkle.

She wore the Aurora Ballerina dress from Needle & Thread, which costs a whopping £435.

The dress was decorated with shimmering sequins and a beautiful vintage lace.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby pulled off this sparkly striped skirt look too (Credit: ITV)

Holly dazzles in a sequin skirt

Holly left us all speechless when she dazzled in a striped sequin skirt on This Morning.

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans obsessed with her sparkly This Morning skirt but shocked by the price

The captivating skirt was embellished with an array multi-coloured sequins that created a striped pattern.

The Embellished Striped Maxi Skirt is from Geisha Designs and costs £198.

Holly donned a beautiful Cinderella dress for the This Morning Panto (Credit: ITV)

Fairy-tale dress for the This Morning panto

While it’s not something we’d wear to the local pub, Holly rocked it.

The star’s dreams came true last year when she modelled a stunning dress for the show’s Cinderella panto.

She wore a sprawling blue dress and a crown to complete the classic Cinderella look.

One fan tweeted: “Oh my goodness! I love Holly’s dress! I want one, to wear all the time! @hollywills you are a beautiful Cinderella!”

Most certainly fit for the ball!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Red sequins AND feathers

Holly was a vision in red in a gorgeous sparkly dress on Micheal McIntyre’s The Wheel last Christmas.

She also took to Instagram to show off her sensational red minidress, which featured feathers AND sequins.

She captioned it: “Well, I just had to give The Wheel a whirl, didn’t I!”

One fan fawned: “Loving your dress Holly, simply beautiful.”

Holly showed off her figure in a sparkly disco dress (Credit: ITV)

Dressed ready for the disco

Holly gave us all serious envy with her rainbow sequin number on Dancing On Ice in 2018.

She wore an asymmetric Attico dress fashioned with lots of multicoloured sequins.

Fans rushed to her Instagram to comment on the glamorous dress that showed off her figure.

One fan wrote: “Absolutely love this dress. You are the disco.”

Dancing on Ice dresses don’t come much better than this (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby wows in Dancing on Ice

During last year’s Dancing On Ice, Holly wore a showstopping black dress.

She donned a plunging, sparkly see-through gown by Berta.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s dress sparks very mixed reaction from fans

Once again fans flocked to her Instagram comments to share their love for the dress.

One fan gushed: “Gorgeous as always.”

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby stunned fans in a golden gown (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s our golden girl

Holly raised pulses on Dancing On Ice last year with another of her gorgeous glittering dresses.

She wore a golden Lihi Hod gown that was decorated with an array of flowers and sequins.

Holly wore a beautiful wedding dress in the Dancing On Ice finals (Credit: ITV)

The dress of everyone’s dreams

Viewers were left swooning over Holly’s glittery ivory gown on Dancing On Ice last year.

She described the Lee Petra Grebenau gown as a “dress of dreams” and fans were quick to agree, expressing their love in the comments.

Some one wrote: “Wow looks like a princess dress. Beautiful.”

Holly turned heads in a glittering white dress (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby the ice queen

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby turned heads in her elegant white dress in 2018.

The dress was adorned with sequins and feathers on her shoulders and the bottom of her gown.

One fan said: “Beautiful – you look like an angel in training.”

Holly’s sensational pink dress (Credit: ITV)

Pretty in pink

During this year’s Dancing On Ice Holly pulled out all the stops with her irresistible outfit.

She stepped onto the rink in a floor-length pink dress from Dany Atrache Couture embellished with sequins and feathers.

We can’t wait to see what she wears for the 2021 series!

Which Holly Willoughby look was your favourite? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.