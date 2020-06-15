Holly Willoughby looks stunning in sheer blouse as she hosts This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby returned to our screens on Monday morning (June 15) looking gorgeous in a sheer white blouse.

Die-hard Holly fans took to Instagram to flood her daily #HWstyle post with compliments.

As she prepared to host This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, Holly let her followers into her style secrets.

Holly wore a sheer blouse to host Monday's show (Credit: ITV)

She said: "Morning Monday... stay with us on @thismorning see you at 10am."

Holly revealed she was wearing the Straight Fit Silk Shirt by And Other Stories.

The see-through blouse costs £49 but is sadly sold out in off-white, the colour Holly wore on today's show.

You can still pick it up in black, red, green or beige, though.

She teamed it with the Lowri Check Tweed Mini Skirt, £97, by the Duchess of Cambrige's favourite label LK Bennett.

Spice Girl Emma Bunton was a fan of her pal's look.

She posted on Holly's picture: "Morning beauts!"

"Fab outfit," said another.

"Gorgeous"

"Absolutely gorgeous Holly," said a third.

"Wow, you always look beautiful in whatever you wear, Holly," gushed another. "Love the skirt."

And, far from the look being out of budget for many of Holly's followers, some said they'd already copied the look.

Wow, you always look beautiful in whatever you wear, Holly.

"I love this skirt, just ordered it... thanks," said one happy shopper.

"Another beautiful outfit, looking very summery," said another fan.

"Fab skirt and blouse combo," said another.

"Tease"

However, some commented on the somewhat revealing nature of Holly's outfit.

The star wore a vest underneath her sheer shirt to protect her modesty.

However, that didn't stop some from airing their views.

One Instagram user even branded the pretty This Morning host a "tease".

The blouse is sold out in Holly's off-white (Credit: And Other Stories)

Others also commented on the fact that Holly had her legs out in her gorgeous mini skirt.

"A classic blouse/shirt and skirt look to begin the week. Love, love, love it! You look amazing @hollywills #thelegs," tweeted another.

Last week, Holly Willoughby fans were stunned as the TV host wore a dress costing less than £20 to host the show.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you thought of Holly's outfit.