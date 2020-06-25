Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she hosts This Morning in pretty white summer dress

Fans of Holly Willoughby have declared the white summer dress she wore to host Thursday's This Morning (June 25) her best dress yet.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly revealed her outfit in her regular #HWstyle post.

She looked nothing short of sensational as she posed in her long white dress.

Holly Willoughby fans declared her white dress their most favourite look ever (Credit: ITV)

"One of my favourites ever," said her stylist Angie Smith.

"Love your dress!" said one fan.

"Oh Holly that's so pretty," declared another.

"Gorgeous dress, you look stunning," said a third.

Read more: Thunderstorms coming after hottest day of the year

"Best one I've seen for a while, really suits you," said another.

"My fave dress ever you’ve worn," another commented.

However, the little white dress did provide something of a surprise for fans of Holly's fashion.

Instead of her usual high street and designer buys, much to the dismay of fans, the dress is vintage and thought to be a one-off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 25, 2020 at 1:21am PDT

Holly revealed: "Morning Thursday... it’s beautiful out there!!!!!! See you at 10am on @thismorning. Dress is a little vintage find from @modes_and_more_vintage."

It featured a delicate broderie neckline, cap sleeves and a full A-line skirt, which also has gorgeous tiered details.

The news the dress isn't on sale online or on the high street was met with tears from some of her dedicated fashion fans.

Read more: More than 2 million furloughed workers could lose their jobs

"Aaargh my favourite Holly dress ever and it has to be a vintage one off," said one adding the crying emoji.

She wasn't the only one who mourned the fact the dress wasn't a recent buy.

"I want this dress!" said another.

Aaargh my favourite Holly dress ever and it has to be a vintage one off!

"Where can I buy they dress from Holly?!" wailed another.

"Can I have this once you have finished with it please?!" another asked.

"Absolutely divine Holly! I have major dress envy!!" said another.

Others praised the star for wearing sustainable fashion.

Holly was praised for promoting sustainable fashion (Credit: ITV)

"I love vintage, just beautiful," said one fan of the dress.

"I think this is my favourite dress you've worn. So pretty and you gotta love vintage!" said another.

"Encouraging sustainable fashion, well done! Now ask ITV This Morning to do a sustainable segment," said another.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts on Holly's dress.