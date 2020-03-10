This Morning viewers say Holly Willoughby looks ready for 'Sunday school' in her 'matronly' outfit

After her all-black outfit for Monday's This Morning was declared sombre and suitable for "a funeral", Holly Willoughby opted for bright and breezy sky blue for Tuesday's show.

However, while some of her Instagram followers loved her "beautiful" midi dress, others deemed it too "conservative" for the stunning star.

Some even went as far as to say she looked ready for "Sunday school", while others said it was "matronly" and "granny".

One women – who is a grandmother – said: "You look great in that dress, but I'm a granny and I would wear it."

"Too conservative I’m afraid," said one follower on her regular #HWstyle shot.

"Sorry Holly, don't like this dress at all. Far too plain and frumpy," said another.

"Sunday school sexy – that is a new genre of fashion," another quipped.

"Horrible, grandma dress, sack the stylist," advised another.

"Holly you are so beautiful but some of your outfits age you. This dress looks like one my nan had," another added.

Holly's dress was pretty much slammed by her followers (Credit: Jigsaw)

Others compared the look to something "religious ladies" wear.

They said: "Omg Holly you look like one of those religious ladies that wear blue dresses like this one."

Another said it was "matronly".

"Not keen. Matronly," they said bluntly.

While some even offered the stylish star their own fashion tips!

Omg you look like one of those religious ladies that wear blue dresses like this one.

"Think you should undo one or two buttons at the top, make it a little less formal," offered one wannabe Gok Wan.

Another added: "Lovely dress, but needs a belt."

A third advised: "Dress needs 8in cut off the bottom."

Some viewers even had some fashion tips for Holly (Credit: ITV)

Some did like it though, saying they loved the colour and that blue suits the This Morning star.

"Stuuuuuunning colour on you Holly," said one fan of the dress.

Another added: "Most beautiful colour on you, and a beautiful dress."

The clearly controversial dress is from high street retailer Jigsaw, and retails at £150.

It's currently available online in sizes 6–16.

Although judging from the majority of the comments, we can't see that it's going to be subjected to the sell-out Holly effect any time soon…

