Holly Willoughby has been targeted by disturbing remarks on her latest Instagram post.

The This Morning star took to social media to show off one of her autumnal outfits.

Holly regularly displays her fashion sense on Instagram, and fans usually can’t get enough.

In her latest post, the ITV star modelled a cosy outfit that she plans to keep warm in this winter.

“Nothing says autumn quite like a cosy knit… And this one from @marksandspencer is a seasonal staple,” wrote Holly.

“I’ve paired mine with a dress, but you could throw on a pair of mom jeans for a more casual look instead. Hurry before it sells out! AD #MyMarks”.

While her post was about her outfit, some seedy comments soon began to make an appearance.

Holly Willoughby was targeted by ‘creeps’ on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

TV’s Holly Willoughby plagued by ‘creeps’ on Instagram

“Holly you’ve got such gorgeous feet,” replied one.

Another said: Sexy feet!”

While a third replied: “Great toes, Holly”

“Omg your feet look so amazing,” added a fourth.

Fans who spotted the influx of remarks shared their shock, with one writing: “So many creeps!”

The comment was liked by a number of Holly fans, as another replied: “Too many!”

Queue-gate fall out

While the comments may not be what Holly would like, she may be pleased that she’s not being trolled over queue-gate.

Following the scandal, bets have been placed on Holly and Phil not returning to This Morning after the New Year.

Ladbrokes is offering odds of 6/4 for Holly and Phil not to return to This Morning in 2023.

Alex Apati from Ladbrokes told The Sun: “Perhaps it’s time for a change on the This Morning sofas.”

Alex then added: “With Holly and Phil far from being in the British public’s good books right now, it could well be a case of New Year, new presenters, if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Holly Willoughby has had a rough few weeks (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, it’s been a long road to moving past the scandal for Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield.

At the time, Holly tried to calm the backlash by making a statement on This Morning.

She said at the time: “It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges.”

She added: “None of the broadcasters or journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue.

“We, of course, respected those rules. However, we realise that it may have looked like something else. Therefore we totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump the queue.”

Relations between Holly and Phil strained?

Meanwhile, there have also been reports of the presenters’ friendship becoming strained after the events of queue-gate.

It’s believed things have turned “extremely awkward” between the pair as a result of the very public scandal.

