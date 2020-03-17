Holly Willoughby celebrates St Patrick's Day by hosting This Morning 'dressed as a pint of Guinness'

With pubs in Ireland closed and Brits advised to avoid social gatherings big and small due to the coronavirus pandemic, today's St Patrick's Day celebrations were always going to be a little different.

So thank heavens for Holly Willoughby, who quipped that she hosted today's This Morning (March 17) "dressed as a pint of Guinness".

Holly looked gorgeous in black slim-leg trousers and an off-white jumper – and, posting a picture of herself holding a pint of the black stuff and a Guinness cake, we can definitely see the similarities.

The star wore a pair of black trousers by Iris Fashion and knitwear by Pure Collection.

TV's Mark Wright was among the first to comment on Holly's St Patrick's Day look.

He posted the crying with laughter emoji to her daily #HWstyle post, which unusually appeared online after the show – no doubt because she needed some props!

Read more: Duchess of Cambridge browses the children's clothing in Sainsbury's

"Perfect, love a Guinness," said one follower, who added: "Now down it!"

Another said: "Happy Paddy’s Day from a very calm Ireland as there are no pubs open."

"I'll have a piece of that cake please Holly," another commented.

"Awww cute," said another.

Happy Paddy’s Day from a very calm Ireland as there are no pubs open.

"Love this – you look amazing," said another.

"Love it. Let’s all wear black and white tonight," another fan of the St Patrick's Day look commented.

Holly and co-host Phillip celebrated St Patrick's Day with a pint of Guinness and some Guinness cake (Credit: ITV)

Others called the star a "complete legend" for paying tribute to Ireland's patron saint.

However, the pint of Guinness that Holly was holding proved to be a bone of contention for some of her Irish followers.

Read more: TV shopping channel accused of "cashing in" by selling loo roll amid coronavirus pandemic

"Happy St Paddy’s Day Holly, but that’s the worst looking pint of Guinness I’ve ever seen," said one.

Another added: "Happy St Patrick's Day but you could have gotten someone who knows how to pour a good pint of Guinness."

"State of that Guinness – shocking," said another.

"Whoever poured that Guinness should be fired," said another.

The pair took part in a St Patrick's Day looking segment (Credit: ITV)

We guess at least it makes a change from viewers suggesting Holly sacks her stylist!

Others even compared her co-host Phillip Schofield to a pint of Guinness.

One of Holly's Instagram followers quipped: "Phillip looks like a pint also with his white hair!!"

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of Holly's look.