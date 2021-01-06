Holly Willoughby returned to work today and it appears she’s had a bit of a hair makeover.

The star has enjoyed an extended Christmas break, puzzling viewers with her absence on Monday and Tuesday’s This Morning.

However, much to their delight she’s back today (January 6).

And she looked resplendent in navy and white polka dots.

However, it also appears that Holly has had a bit of a New Year trim – and it’s her apparent haircut which has angered some viewers.

Holly Willoughby is back and it appears she’s had her hair done (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about her return?

Viewers were thrilled to have Holly back on their screens alongside co-host Phillip Schofield.

One posted on her Instagram: “Missed you!! Hope you’re doing okay. Thank you for everything you’re doing for us and keeping us all entertained.”

Another added: “HOLLY!!!!! It’s so good to have you back, we’ve missed you.”

“Ah thank god you’re back!!!” another declared.

Has Holly had her hair cut?

It was also a case of New Year, new do for Holly as the host appeared to have had a hair cut.

“Oh no you’ve cut your hair off!” said one viewer.

I thought hairdressers were closed??? You’ve been in tier 4 since before Christmas? Who’s cut your hair Holly??

“What have you done to your hair? It was looking lovely,” said another.

“Noooooo you’ve cut your hair!” said another.

“Looking lovely as always but disappointed you’ve had your hair cut. I prefer your hair long,” said another.

However, some were more concerned with how Holly had managed to get her hair cut considering hairdressers in London have been closed for some time now.

And one even went so far as to accuse Holly of flouting the government’s COVID rules.

“I thought hairdressers were closed??? You’ve been in tier 4 since before Christmas? Who’s cut your hair Holly??” one follower demanded.

They added: “It’s amazing, these celebs have parties, go on holiday, have hair cuts. Us mere menials are following the rules. Yet these celebs are sat preaching on tv, Instagram about how we should follow the rules?!”

Of course, the last time Holly was seen live on our screens was when she took part in the This Morning panto on December 11.

London and the south east entered tier 4 on December 20 – so Holly could have legally got her hair cut in the days in between.

What did Holly Willoughby wear on This Morning today?

Holly wore a navy polka dot dress by the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite designer LK Bennett today.

The silk dress – with a white collar – costs a whopping £350.

Uploading her daily #HWstyle photo ahead of the show, Holly posted: “Morning! HNY! … Hope you’re okay and if not …that’s ok too… let’s get through it day by day…

“We’ve been here before, we can do it again… missed you and looking forward to keeping you company again…

“Dress by @lkbennettlondon.”

What did viewers think of her dress?

And, although viewers admitted it was a nice dress, some weren’t keen on the price.

“I love this dress but £350?! Really!!!!” exclaimed one.

“The dress is awful,” said another.

What did you think of Holly’s return to This Morning? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.