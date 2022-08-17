Holly Willoughby has stunned fans with her gorgeous new hair ahead of her This Morning return.

The TV star is currently enjoying a well-earned summer break from hosting the ITV show.

But she’s been keeping fans updated on what she’s been up to on her social media channels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WYLDE MOON (@wyldemoon)

Holly Willoughby hair

And yesterday (Tuesday August 16) she wowed followers with her stunning new look.

Holly has swapped her honey blonde bob for longer, platinum tresses.

She showed off the look for her Wylde Moon page, reposting the gorgeous photo in her own Stories later.

The photo shows a smiley Holly looking tanned and healthy in a white crochet dress.

And her usual jawline locks are skimming her famous Willoughboobies.

The snap has the caption: “A summer classic that can take you through to autumn. It’s all about the LWD (little white dress).

“Check out WYLDE STYLE, via our link in bio, for @danniiwhiteman’s top LWD styles for every budget and every occasion.

Holly’s signature look is her honey-blonde bob (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“P.S. How gorgeous does @hollywilloughby look in her classic LWD?”

Holly’s army of fans flooded the comment section of the Wylde Moon page with gushing compliments about her hair. Oh, and the dress.

One follower efused: “Long hair Holly is the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Another joined in, saying: “Your hair and dress look stunning.”

A third added: “Looks like she’s had hair extensions in.”

But not everyone is a fan of Holly’s ‘do.

Some demanded she return to her signature look asap.

One follower wrote: “Love the dress, hair far better short.”

And another said: “Bobcut needed.”

Holly and Phil will return to This Morning next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly’s been making the most of her time off. Last week she shared a snap of herself soaking up the sun on her Wylde Moon page.

She also ditched the makeup bag, showing off her amazing natural complexion.

Read more: Holly Willoughby poses in a bikini with no make-up

Holly can be seen sporting a blue gingham bikini alongside the caption: “Sunshine vibes from @hollywilloughby this weekend.

“Who’s ready to soak up some of that lovely Vitamin D?! The best things in life are free!”

When is Holly back on This Morning?

Holly will return to This Morning with regular co-host Phillip Schofield in September.

We’re not sure if the extensions will be joining them, however.

