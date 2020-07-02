Holly Willoughby fans thrilled as This Morning host finally gets a new pair of shoes

Fans of This Morning host Holly Willoughby expressed their delight as the star fronted today's show (July 2).

Uploading her daily #HWstyle shot to Instagram, eagle-eyed fans spotted something different about Holly's stylish upload.

In the shot, she revealed she was wearing a gorgeous dress by designer Kate Spade.

Host Holly Willoughby fronted Thursday's show in a gorgeous cloud-print dress (Credit: ITV)

The Cloud Spot Dress featured tiny pink clouds that looked like spots.

It retails at £295.

However, all anyone could look at was the presenter's feet, as it appears she's "finally" got a new pair of shoes.

For what seems like an eternity, Holly has worn the same pair of nude pointy court shoes with her super-stylish outfits.

However, today, she stepped out in a cute pink pair.

"Yay new shoes!" said one thrilled follower, adding the love heart eye emoji.

The dress costs almost £300 (Credit: Kate Spade)

She added: "I'm so glad they've finally splashed out on a new pair for you."

"I love these too!" another follower replied. "Please let us know where they are from! They are stunning."

"Get a new pair of shoes!"

"I’ve noticed every day for month and thought the same. Get a new pair of shoes!" another laughed.

"Maybe they’re just her favourite pair," said another follower, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

"The shoes! The shoes!" said another adding the love heart eye emoji.

"Nice new shoes!" said another.

"You look fab, Holly!" another commented. "Love those shoes lady!"

"Oooh those shoes!" said another.

"You look gorgeous! I am in love with your new shoes! Where are they from?" another asked.

"Does anyone know where these shoes are from? I’ve been looking for a pair this colour for a month!" another exclaimed.

I'm so glad they've finally splashed out on a new pair for you.

And, it appears, a couple of Holly's followers did have an inkling about where they're from.

Where can I buy them?

"I imagine it is these from LK Bennett," said one fan, name checking the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designer.

The fashion fan posted a link to the shoes on the post, saying they were the Flora Pink Suede Curve-Cut Courts in Bubblegum.

Viewers only had eyes for Holly's shoes, thought to be designer (Credit: LK Bennett)

They cost a whopping £195, but we reckon Holly will get her wear out of them if her past shoe love is anything to go by!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.