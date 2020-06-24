Holly Willoughby fans think they've noticed something strange about her feet

Eagle-eyed Holly Willoughby fans think they're noticed something strange about the This Morning host's feet.

The bubbly blonde looked stunning as she fronted Wednesday's show (June 24) alongside Phillip Schofield.

Before she went on air, Holly uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in a yellow floral dress (Credit: ITV)

She revealed she was wearing a yellow floral dress costing £221.25 by LK Bennett.

The brand is a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Many commented on the summery hue of the dress.

Others told Holly that her newly-straightened hair – which also looked noticeably longer – looked beautiful.

Read more: NHS warns Brits hand sanitiser could catch fire if left in cars

"Loving the longer hair," said one.

"Beautiful dress Holly," said another.

"Lovely colours," another commented.

What happened to your feet?

With Britain in the grip of a heatwave, others commented on the fact that Holly has clearly caught the sun.

And some eagle-eyed fans even claimed that something a little strange was going on with the This Morning star's feet.

Read more: What Boris Johnson's new normal will look like come Super Saturday

"Have you perhaps been wearing flip flops?" asked one.

If you take a closer look at Holly's selfie, you'll see that her legs look pretty tanned.

Her feet, however, appear a few shades lighter.

"You've missed your toes," said another, referring to what could have been a fake tan fail.

"Need some colour on those toes," said another.

"What happened to your feet?" another asked.

Holly has said previously that she isn't a fake tan fan, but she does use leg make-up when she wears a skirt on the show.

Fake tan fail?

Speaking on This Morning, Holly's glow was previously pointed out.

She said: "This is a leg make-up which, to be honest, I will never wear in real-life but is more for the telly."

Holly added: "Everybody thinks I wear fake tan and I hate fake tan. I have never been able to get on with it. I’ve probably had three fake tans in my whole life."

Instead, the presenter wears leg make-up to even out her skin tone.

Although it appears she forgot to do her toes today!

Holly's summer dress showed off her tanned pins (Credit: ITV)

She said: “If I’m wearing a skirt on This Morning, sometimes I put a bit on my legs just to even the tone out a little bit.”

On the subject of feet, Holly's shoes also seemed to be a bone of contention among her fans.

"Not those heels again," moaned one.

"Nice dress, change the shoes. You wear them every day," said another.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.