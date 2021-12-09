Holly Willoughby wore a gorgeous sequin skirt to host This Morning today (December 9).

While many of her fans declared they were “obsessed” or “in love” with the skirt, others pointed out the price.

And, after looking at the price tag, they urged Holly to wear something the “average” Brit could afford.

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in her sequin skirt on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Where is the skirt from that Holly Willoughby wore on This Morning today from?

Ahead of the ITV show today, Holly upload her daily #HWstyle shot.

She said: “Morning Thursday… today on @thismorning we talk to the lovely @jackwhitehall Ashley Jensen and the @hairybikers … see you at 10am…

Read more: Holly and Phil fail to address complaints over fashion segment

“#hwstyle skirt by @anthropologieeu knitwear by @reserved #12daysofsparkle ✨.”

Holly’s gorgeous Geisha Designs Sequin Embellished Striped Maxi Skirt costs a whopping £198.

However, clearly some Brits decided to splash the cash, as the skirt was only available online in a size 6 at the time of writing.

Her turtleneck jumper is much more reasonable at £19.99.

Holly’s shoes are also sold out online – but, again, the designer shoes by Magda Butrym came with a hefty price tag.

Holly shared her outfit details online ahead of the show (Credit: Instagram)

How did This Morning viewers react?

Fans of the show loved Holly’s skirt.

One said: “This skirt,” with lots of love heart eye emojis.

“Obsessed,” declared another.

Read more: This Morning fans issue plea to Holly Willoughby over ‘new habit’

“The skirt of actual dreams,” said a third.

“I love this skirt😍,” said another.

“I mean, is there a day Holly doesn’t look fabulous?” another asked.

‘Too expensive for us average humans’

However, some pointed out the price of the TV presenter’s look.

“£198 for the skirt!!!” said one.

They added: “Why not wear and promote clothes people on a basic wage can actually afford?”

Another said: “Gorgeous skirt. It’s such a shame most of the clothes you wear are too expensive for us average humans.”

A third concurred.

They said: “Gorgeous skirt, but phew what a price!”

Holly’s ’12 Days of Sparkle’

Holly has been dazzling This Morning fans this month with her “12 Days of Sparkle” Christmas outfits.

This week she’s worn gorgeous cream sequins and plush velvet dresses, including one with pretty silver sparkly bows.

The star is also on screen tomorrow – a Friday, which is unusual for Holly – and we can’t wait to see what she wears.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you thought of Holly’s outfit today.