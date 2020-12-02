Holly Willoughby wore a gorgeous festive outfit to host This Morning today (December 2).

The blonde TV presenter looked nothing less than stunning in her blue high-neck jumper which she wore tucked into a sequinned midi skirt.

The fact that the skirt was one of her more affordable outfit, at £55 from ASOS, had many viewers squealing with delight.

However, that delight soon turned to tears for many as they went in search of the outfit.

Holly Willoughby wore a gorgeous festive outfit today on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say about her outfit today?

Holly uploaded her usual outfit shot to Instagram ahead of the show.

However, instead of her usual #HWstyle hashtag, she gave it a more festive #hollyjollychrismtas one.

Holly posted: “Christmas continues here on @thismorning… see you at 10am… #hollyjollychristmas skirt by @asos knitwear by @lkbennettlondon shoes by @jenniferchamandi.

The skirt costs £55, the jumper retails at £95 and the shoes cost a whopping £630.

They were pretty special though, with Holly posting a close up of them to her Instagram Stories during the show.

What did viewers say about Holly’s outfit?

Everyone absolutely loved Holly’s festive look today.

Some loved the colour on the presenter, while others said the figure-hugging skirt showed off Holly’s gorgeous curves.

The skirt proved to be particularly popular with the star’s followers and, as a result, it quickly sold out in almost all of the sizes.

As we went to press, the skirt was only available in sizes 4 and 6.

And this is what led to tears from some of her followers.

“I need this skirt!” said one follower.

“That skirt is so special,” said another.

Holly showed off her shoes on social media (Credit: Instagram)

Viewers in tears after skirt sells out

“Love that @asos skirt but it’s already sold out,” said one with the crying emoji.

“Skirt is sold out apart from size 6,” said another.

“The skirt is sold out already,” said another who also posted the crying emoji.

“Anyone got the link to the skirt?” asked another. “I can’t find it on @asos.”

Love that @asos skirt but it’s already sold out.

“When you look on ASOS and the skirt isn’t there,” said another who also added the crying emoji.

“I can’t find the skirt,” wailed another.

“I really want this skirt,” said another. “@asos, can you help?!”

“I need that skirt!” another declared.

There are plenty of other sequin skirts on the website. However, none appear to be quite as popular as the one Holly wore today.

