Holly Willoughby flashes her pins as she wears risky dress with thigh-high split

Holly Willoughby risked giving This Morning fans an eyeful as she wore a dress with a thigh-high split today.

Co-host Holly, 41, gave Instagram followers a preview of her “stunning” look ahead of Thursday’s (June 16) show.

She confirmed the floral number is from La Redoute UK as she plugged her ITV daytime programme.

And while Holly’s fans adored her look, one social media joked about the whopping split it contained.

Holly Willoughby and her dress were a hit on This Morning today (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly Willoughby dress today

Every aspect of Holly’s outfit came in for praise from her Instagram followers as she gave them a sneak peek.

The comments section of the post was also deluged with flame and heart emojis among all the compliments.

“Pretty as always,” one comment flattered Hols.

Another declared: “This dress is gorgeous.”

“Looking lovely holly. Stunning dress,” remarked another.

Meanwhile, another admirer gushed: “Love this dress Holly.”

Someone else focused on the upper parts of Holly’s clobber.

“Great dress, love the neckline. Really suits you!” they chipped in.

Love the summer colours.

And yet another fan couldn’t get enough, adding: “Love the summer colours.”

Curiously, however, despite the notable slash up her left leg, not even the less respectful commenters made mention of Holly’s thigh-split.

Holly, whose own style was adored by fans, also observed the fashion segment with Gok Wan (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Furthermore, over on Twitter, the aspect hardly came up either.

But there was one viewer tweeting along with This Morning who did seem to make a GIF statement about it.

However, it isn’t entirely clear whether they were taking the mick out of Holly’s high-split or suggesting it should be even more prominent.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

