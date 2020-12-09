This Morning host Holly Willoughby stunned fans with her dress today on the show but some weren’t happy with the price.
The presenter wore a gorgeous £495 Harlequin Rose Sequin Ballerina Dress from Needle & Thread.
The dress featured multi-coloured sequins and she paired it with a simple pair of black heels.
What did fans say about Holly Willoughby and her dress on This Morning today?
Holly wrote: “Glitter galore and then add more!”
Fans gushed over the dress, however, some spotted it costs almost £500.
One person said: “Love it!!!!! But £475 bit expensive for me.”
Another wrote: “Love the dress but how can anyone afford that amount of money is a joke.”
A third commented: “Could you wear something that your viewers can afford, this dress is £475.”
However, others couldn’t get enough of the festive and bold dress.
One gushed: “Love the glitter, cheering us all up!!!”
Another said: “Omg!! This dress is stunning! Very Christmassy and sparkly.”
The dress is available to buy on the Needle & Thread website and is in stock in sizes 4 to 18.
Meanwhile, Holly wore a slightly more affordable outfit on yesterday’s show.
On Tuesday, Holly wore a gorgeous sequin midi skirt teamed with a cosy jumper.
But it was her skirt which grabbed much attention from her fans.
It’s from online store ASOS and costs £58.50.
What did Holly’s fans say about her sequin skirt?
However, sadly for fans who wanted to bag the skirt for Christmas, it’s now out of stock.
One person gushed: “Love it! Gorgeous skirt Holly.”
Another commented: “Beautiful. You are the very definition of festive.”
However, a third said: “Can’t find skirt on ASOS Holls! HELP MEH!”
