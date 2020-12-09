Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning today
Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning: Fans say it’s too expensive

The stunning dress cost £495

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning host Holly Willoughby stunned fans with her dress today on the show but some weren’t happy with the price.

The presenter wore a gorgeous £495 Harlequin Rose Sequin Ballerina Dress from Needle & Thread.

The dress featured multi-coloured sequins and she paired it with a simple pair of black heels.

What did fans say about Holly Willoughby and her dress on This Morning today?

Holly wrote: “Glitter galore and then add more!”

Read more: Holly Willoughby sequin skirt: Viewers delighted as star wears affordable ASOS outfit

Fans gushed over the dress, however, some spotted it costs almost £500.

One person said: “Love it!!!!! But £475 bit expensive for me.”

Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning
Holly Willoughby stunned fans with her dress today on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Love the dress but how can anyone afford that amount of money is a joke.”

A third commented: “Could you wear something that your viewers can afford, this dress is £475.”

However, others couldn’t get enough of the festive and bold dress.

One gushed: “Love the glitter, cheering us all up!!!”

Another said: “Omg!! This dress is stunning! Very Christmassy and sparkly.”

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly’s fans said her dress was too expensive (Credit: ITV)

The dress is available to buy on the Needle & Thread website and is in stock in sizes 4 to 18.

Meanwhile, Holly wore a slightly more affordable outfit on yesterday’s show.

Could you wear something that your viewers can afford, this dress is £475.

On Tuesday, Holly wore a gorgeous sequin midi skirt teamed with a cosy jumper.

But it was her skirt which grabbed much attention from her fans.

It’s from online store ASOS and costs £58.50.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly’s fans went crazy for her sequin skirt on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly’s fans say about her sequin skirt?

However, sadly for fans who wanted to bag the skirt for Christmas, it’s now out of stock.

One person gushed: “Love it! Gorgeous skirt Holly.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans divided over red dress she wore to host This Morning

Another commented: “Beautiful. You are the very definition of festive.”

However, a third said: “Can’t find skirt on ASOS Holls! HELP MEH!”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of Holly’s dress today.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Royal Variety Performance: Sheridan Smith takes on Cilla Black leaving viewers in ‘floods of tears’
Why was Prince Philip missing from royal family photocall?
Why was Prince Philip missing from royal family photocall with the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton?
The Chase star Mark Labbett shows off weight loss
Mark Labbett weight loss: Fans say Chase star looks ‘much younger’ in new selfie
Coronation Street 60th anniversary: ‘Massive shock’ to leave viewers stunned
Emmerdale spoilers christmas
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Christmas episodes in 10 pictures
holly Willoughby sequin skirt
Holly Willoughby sequin skirt: Viewers delighted as star wears affordable ASOS outfit