This Morning host Holly Willoughby stunned fans with her dress today on the show but some weren’t happy with the price.

The presenter wore a gorgeous £495 Harlequin Rose Sequin Ballerina Dress from Needle & Thread.

The dress featured multi-coloured sequins and she paired it with a simple pair of black heels.

What did fans say about Holly Willoughby and her dress on This Morning today?

Holly wrote: “Glitter galore and then add more!”

Fans gushed over the dress, however, some spotted it costs almost £500.

One person said: “Love it!!!!! But £475 bit expensive for me.”

Holly Willoughby stunned fans with her dress today on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Love the dress but how can anyone afford that amount of money is a joke.”

A third commented: “Could you wear something that your viewers can afford, this dress is £475.”

However, others couldn’t get enough of the festive and bold dress.

One gushed: “Love the glitter, cheering us all up!!!”

Another said: “Omg!! This dress is stunning! Very Christmassy and sparkly.”

Holly’s fans said her dress was too expensive (Credit: ITV)

The dress is available to buy on the Needle & Thread website and is in stock in sizes 4 to 18.

Meanwhile, Holly wore a slightly more affordable outfit on yesterday’s show.

On Tuesday, Holly wore a gorgeous sequin midi skirt teamed with a cosy jumper.

But it was her skirt which grabbed much attention from her fans.

It’s from online store ASOS and costs £58.50.

Holly’s fans went crazy for her sequin skirt on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly’s fans say about her sequin skirt?

However, sadly for fans who wanted to bag the skirt for Christmas, it’s now out of stock.

One person gushed: “Love it! Gorgeous skirt Holly.”

Another commented: “Beautiful. You are the very definition of festive.”

However, a third said: “Can’t find skirt on ASOS Holls! HELP MEH!”

