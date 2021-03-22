Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning today
Holly Willoughby divides fans with dress on This Morning today

The presenter sported a £249 dress for Monday's show

By Rebecca Carter

Holly Willoughby divided fans with her dress on This Morning today.

On Monday’s show, the presenter, 40, wore a silk midi dress from Whistles which featured a galloping stallion design.

The navy and white dress features a high neckline and a “cinched in waist that twists at the front”.

The star paired the dress, which costs £249 and comes in sizes 4 to 18, with black heels.

Holly shared an image of her look to Instagram and wrote: “Morning Monday… how was your weekend? See you on @thismorning at 10am.”

Many of Holly’s followers loved the outfit, but some people weren’t keen.

This Morning fans divided over Holly’s dress today (Credit: ITV)

One commented: “Oh no, don’t like this one sorry.”

Another wrote: “Don’t like it, too fussy.”

A third said: “Ermm not the best sorry Holly.”

However, one gushed: “Love the printed dress! It looks beautiful.”

Many fans loved Holly’s dress (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “Ooh wow I love this dress!”

One wrote: “Lovely dress Holly you look so beautiful and elegant.”

Another commented: “Oh my I need this dress in my life.”

Meanwhile, it comes after an exciting week for Holly last week.

During This Morning on Thursday, the presenter was offered a guest role in Midsomer Murders.

The star looked thrilled by her new role (Credit: ITV)

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were interviewing two of the drama’s stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix.

Neil said: “We’ve decided we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

“I’ve been speaking to people upstairs and they’ve been speaking to your people.

“Holly, please, I am emboldened to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders. What do you think?”

Holly landed a role in Midsomer Murders (Credit: ITV)

Holly looked stunned as she excitedly replied: “That’s amazing! Yes! Of course. I’ve seen every single episode.”

She added: “I mean you’re going to have to kill me off really quickly because I’m terrible at acting.

“If you kill me, could I die by eating chocolate because I saw an episode where somebody died by eating chocolate and I was like, ‘That’s the way to go.'”

