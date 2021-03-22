Holly Willoughby divided fans with her dress on This Morning today.
On Monday’s show, the presenter, 40, wore a silk midi dress from Whistles which featured a galloping stallion design.
The navy and white dress features a high neckline and a “cinched in waist that twists at the front”.
View this post on Instagram
Holly Willoughby dress today
The star paired the dress, which costs £249 and comes in sizes 4 to 18, with black heels.
Read more: Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders: Star lands role in drama
Holly shared an image of her look to Instagram and wrote: “Morning Monday… how was your weekend? See you on @thismorning at 10am.”
Many of Holly’s followers loved the outfit, but some people weren’t keen.
One commented: “Oh no, don’t like this one sorry.”
Another wrote: “Don’t like it, too fussy.”
A third said: “Ermm not the best sorry Holly.”
However, one gushed: “Love the printed dress! It looks beautiful.”
Another added: “Ooh wow I love this dress!”
One wrote: “Lovely dress Holly you look so beautiful and elegant.”
Another commented: “Oh my I need this dress in my life.”
Meanwhile, it comes after an exciting week for Holly last week.
During This Morning on Thursday, the presenter was offered a guest role in Midsomer Murders.
Holly Willoughby’s new TV role
Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were interviewing two of the drama’s stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix.
Neil said: “We’ve decided we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.
“I’ve been speaking to people upstairs and they’ve been speaking to your people.
“Holly, please, I am emboldened to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders. What do you think?”
Holly looked stunned as she excitedly replied: “That’s amazing! Yes! Of course. I’ve seen every single episode.”
She added: “I mean you’re going to have to kill me off really quickly because I’m terrible at acting.
Read more: Holly Willoughby admits real reason she doesn’t share pictures of kids’ faces
“If you kill me, could I die by eating chocolate because I saw an episode where somebody died by eating chocolate and I was like, ‘That’s the way to go.'”
What do you think of Holly’s dress today? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.