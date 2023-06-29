Inside Holly Willoughby’s diet and weight loss secrets – how does she really stay in incredible shape?

Holly Willoughby used diet and exercise to transform her figure after the birth of her third child Harry in 2014 – but what’s her secret? How exactly did she do it?

The head of the This Morning family turned 42 this year, and it’s fair to say she’s looking better than ever. Fans of the show have followed the star’s incredible transformation over the years – and many are desperate to know how she does it.

Does she follow fad diets or is Holly simply a fan of healthy food and exercise? Here’s everything we know about Holly Willoughby‘s diet, fitness and her weight loss journey.

How did Holly Willoughby lose weight?

The former lingerie model used to refer to herself as a “curvy girl” with a “size 12” figure, but her new regime has seen her shed the pounds. How did she do it?

This Morning host Holly is very careful talking about her fitness journey because she doesn’t think it’s a “helpful conversation” for women generally.

Displaying her healthy attitude to diet and fitness, she even told the Sunday Times that she “deliberately” didn’t want to talk about it on TV or elsewhere.

She said: “I don’t think it’s helpful to the conversation, for women generally. As long as you’re happy and healthy, that’s really all that matters.”

She added: “It’s a personal thing for me and I think people get obsessive with it.”

However, some of Holly’s diet and fitness secrets have been reported on over the years, with sources claiming what they say the host does to maintain her gorgeous figure.

What is Holly Willoughby’s diet?

Over the years, Holly has stayed in shape and many fans are wondering how she does it. However, the Dancing On Ice host isn’t so keen on exposing her diet secrets – if she has any!

She told Sunday Times: “Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it’s not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I’ve eaten that day. It’s not helpful and it’s not important.”

Holly’s acquaintances, on the other hand, are apparently open to sharing what the presenter has been doing to maintain such a healthy toned bod.

A source once claimed to Fabulous that Holly eats sensibly and sticks to a relatively low-carb diet, mainly eating chicken and fish with lots of vegetables.

According to previous reports, Holly also enjoys eating carrots and hummus and she is said to indulge her sweet tooth by snacking on fruit including mango.

What does Holly Willoughby eat?

Holly does, however, share what she sometimes eats on her Instagram, which often shows the presenter enjoying a balanced diet. It also shows that she doesn’t shy away from eating pizza and mince pies occasionally.

Now that’s our kind of diet!

Holly also previously told Asda Living in 2016 that she likes to kick off her day with a balanced and nutritious breakfast to give her long-lasting energy. She added that her go-to breakfast was “yogurt, granola and berries”.

As for lunch, the This Morning star revealed to Food Network that she also sometimes enjoys a good old jacket potato. She said that her ultimate comfort food is “a baked potato with real butter, cheese and beans”.

James Martin would be proud!

Does Holly cook?

Holly is also an enthusiast in the kitchen as she enjoys making delicious home-cooked meals for her family – husband Dan and kids Belle, Chester and Harry.

When asked what she serves up for her three children, she told Asda Living in 2016: “I want to fill them with goodness and make sure they don’t snack between meals. I like them to try new things, like crab and cockles.

“But I love a processed cheese slice myself, so I can’t be that militant about nutrition.”

The mum-of-three’s go-to meal is reportedly a simple pasta dish such as a carbonara, mac and cheese or a Bolognese.

Does Holly exercise?

Holly revealed on Lorraine in 2017 that she has more time for exercise now that her kids are older.

She said at the time: “The children are a little bit older, so I’ve got a little bit more time for myself and I’m always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that’s all that matters.”

In her spare time, Holly reportedly enjoyed pilates, which she stated after welcoming her second child Belle in 2012.

Her former personal trainer Lynne Robinson told The Sun in 2017: “Holly had postnatal mat-work classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core.”

She added: “The exercises help trim the waist and flatten the stomach. In 10 sessions you’ll feel the difference, in 20 you’ll see the difference and in 30 you’ll have a new body.”

Lynne also commented on how much she enjoys exercising with the This Morning presenter.

She said: “With Holly, I really enjoyed teaching her, we always made sure we had a bit of a giggle as well, and of course, I would love to think that with everybody I’ve taught they’re still carrying on. The books and the DVDs, they’re very steady teaching that you can go back to again and again.”

What has Holly said about her weight loss?

Holly is incredibly conscious about how she talks about body image and weight loss as she’s worried about sending the wrong message to other women.

She once told The Sunday Times: “On this show I’ve sat across the sofa from mums and dads who’ve lost children from anorexia, or their children are currently going through it, and they sit there and say: Iit doesn’t help that there’s such a fascination with weight at the moment.'”

She added: “I try not to focus too much on my appearance. As long as I’m being healthy, that’s good enough for me.”

When was Holly fat-shamed?

However, in 2021 Holly did open up about being “fat-shamed” when she was a youngster.

The star opened up about the experience in her book, Reflections. Holly explained that an Australian model booker made a remark about her size.

The star said she decided to “listen to her gut” and ditch the modelling industry in Oz. Writing in her book, Holly explained: “I hoped I’d do some modelling there and maybe live in Sydney for a bit. The booker was really nice.

“Afterwards, I spoke to my London agency to see what she’d said, and the comment I got back was: ‘We’ll put her weight down to healthy eating while travelling.'”

Holly said the comment left her in “complete and utter shock”.

