Holly Willoughby delights fans as she wears ‘bargain’ £30 top to front This Morning

Style savvy Holly Willoughby has delighted fans with her latest outfit choice as she hosted This Morning in a bargain Zara jumper.

Taking to Instagram ahead of Wednesday’s show (October 7), Holly uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot.

She said: “Morning Wednesday! How are you today… we have the beautiful @claudiawinkle on today talking about her new book… see you on @thismorning at 10am… Trousers by @sezane knitwear by @zara.”

“Do you have the link to the top please?” asked one follower almost immediately. “Love it!”

Holly Willoughby fans were keen to steal her style when she wore a Zara top on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Holly wears bargain Zara top

However, you’d have had to been quick if you wanted to steal Holly’s style.

She wore Zara’s Striped Textured Knit Sweater in ecru.

It has a price tag of just £29.99 – a fraction of the price of some of the star’s outfits.

She teamed it with a pair of Sezane trousers, £90, and black courts.

However, if you’re keen to replicate the look, the jumper is sold out online.

You might still be able to pick it up in store, however. Just don’t forget your face mask if you are off to the shops!

One fan wailed on Holly’s Instagram: “It’s sold out now,” adding the crying emoji.

“Hopefully Zara will restock!!” came one reply.

If Zara does restock it, we reckon it’ll be a case of fastest finger first, judging by how many of Holly’s followers want to get their hands on it.

Holly Willoughby style icon!

“Wow! I love the outfit! I’d wear it,” said one.

“Love your outfit, Holly. You look fabulous,” another commented.

“Yess that top,” another commented, adding the love heart eyes emoji.

“Love the top, Zara stuff is so nice this season,” another commented.

“Such a bargain and looks gorgeous!” another said.

“How stunning is that outfit?” another asked.

“Love that Zara cardi,” said another.

The top is sadly sold out online (Credit: Zara)

Sack the stylist

The comments are a far cry from the ones posted about Holly’s outfits earlier this week.

When she wore a rented pink floral dress on Monday’s show, they called for her freelance fashion stylist Danielle Whiteman to be “sacked”.

However, it appears Danielle came up trumps with today’s look for Holly.

