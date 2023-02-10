Holidays: Solo travel soars as nearly half of Brits plan to go it alone

Holidays are most definitely on our minds this chilly February amid news that solo travel is set to soar.

This year it’s all about flying solo with nearly half (46%) of Brits planning to spend money on a trip just for them.

More people than ever are finding their confidence in taking the trip of their dreams and are not planning on waiting for anyone to hold their hand.

Whether it’s a beach break, a city adventure or a trip around the world, there has been an 83% increase in demand for solo trips on Valentine’s Day since last year, according to easyJet Holidays.

Solo travel is on the rise, it’s been revealed (Credit: Cover Images)

Holidays: Solo travel on the up

Different circumstances dictate the reasons why people go it alone.

Whether their friends have other commitments, they’re single, or they just generally dislike people, everyone’s got their reasons.

New research commissioned by easyJet revealed the solo travelling trend is set to continue.

In fact, a huge 76% of under 23-year-olds are leading the charge.

Past experiences have put off a lot of travellers from taking a romantic holiday, with 35% saying it exposed cracks in their relationship.

Meamwhile, nearly one in three (29.7%) said they didn’t get to do the things they enjoyed.

One in four (26%) said that they didn’t get the holiday that they wanted.

Despite the surge in interest, nearly one in three Brits (28.1%) said that cost is the top reason that puts them off booking a solo trip.

All Rhodes lead to Greece this summer. Have you booked your 2023 holiday yet? 🇬🇷 🌞 pic.twitter.com/oDtSWRnQLv — easyJet (@easyJet) February 8, 2023

Introducing Solidays

The single-person tax is real. Whether it’s rent, fuel or food, it costs more to be single.

Travel experts have revealed that solo travellers traditionally end up paying 90% more than those in couples when booking a trip.

In response to the rise in solo travel, easyJet Holidays is launching cheaper solo packages dubbed ‘Solidays’ for Valentine’s Day. And they’re offering a £100 discount for those going it alone.

“It’s clear that there’s a rising trend in solo travel.

“This is why we’re showing some love to our single customers this Valentine’s Day, offering a special deal for those looking to plan a voyage of self-discovery, or just enjoy some well-earned me-time,” Paul Bixby, Commercial Director at easyJet Holidays said.

easyJet Holidays’ recommendations for the best ‘Solidays’ to redeem the discount against can be found here.

Solo holidays destination hot list

The top five Solidays, according to easyJet Holidays travel data are Tenerife, Costa Blanca in Spain, Lanzarote, Majorca and the Algarve in Portugal.

So where will you go?

Read more: Brits forced to act as they cut weekly budget by a third

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.