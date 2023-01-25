Holidays: One in three Brits are already planning their summer getaway, new study by Virgin Atlantic shows

Holidays are clearly on the mind of many Brits, with one in four admitting they spend every half hour dreaming about their next holiday.

Going to work and coming home in the dark really can take its toll on our mood.

It can make people so miserable that they’re dreaming about their next sunny escape throughout their day

After the excitement of Christmas is over and we’ve welcomed in the New Year, the buzz dies down and people find themselves searching for something to look forward to.

As a result, January is the peak time Brits start dreaming about sun, sea and new adventures.

Jo Whiley is transporting Brits to a tropical paradise having teamed up with Virgin Atlantic (Credit: Cover Images)

Virgin Atlantic conducts holidays survey

A new research study of 2,000 adults – commissioned by Virgin Atlantic – shows that Brits spend an average of one hour and 41 minutes a week dreaming about their next holiday.

This adds up to over three and a half days a year.

Meanwhile, 35% of Brits miss the sunshine and a further 15% are feeling the winter blues.

As a result, this has left nearly one in three planning their summer holidays already.

Booking a holiday can be time-consuming as holidaymakers have to decide on dates, destinations, style of holiday and searching for the nearest activities and restaurants.

Planning a holiday makes most Brits feel happy. As such, 48% saying they get a sense of excitement, while over one in three feel it gives them a bit of escapism.

New research suggests a lot of Brits are currently looking to book summer holidays (Credit: Cover Images)

Jo Whiley ‘daydreaming of next advanture’

Broadcaster Jo Whiley, who is the voice behind Virgin Atlantic’s new audio series Sandscapes, is always thinking of her next break.

She said: “My days are so hectic. Trying to juggle both home and work that I often find myself daydreaming about my next adventure.

“Holidays are the perfect opportunity to relax and recharge my batteries so I can deal with all that life throws at me.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed lending my voice to help inspire Brits looking to book their next tropical beach break with this wanderlust audio series that offers a quick escape to some of Virgin Atlantic’s most exotic beach destinations.”

Inspired to book?

Meanwhile, Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic said: “We know our customers long for a sunny beach destination, particularly at this time of year.

“Our Sandscapes series offers bite-sized experiences of Barbados, Turks & Caicos, and the Maldives to inspire our customers to book their next adventure.”

Holiday planning favourites: What Brits love the most

Packing and picking out outfits and picking the destination are two thing Brits love most about booking holidays.

Others enjoy exploring the area online, shopping, preparing the itinerary and researching the food and restaurants.

To find out more about Virgin Atlantic's Sandscapes and to listen, visit the Virgin Atlantic



The Virgin Atlantic sale ends January 31 with great fares including £478 return to

Barbados, £508 return to St Lucia and £585 to the Bahamas. New services to the Maldives

launch on 22 October with return economy fares starting from £746 and Turks & Caicos

launch on 4 November with fares starting from £552.

