17 hilarious tweets all parents with teenagers in lockdown will relate to

While the coronavirus lockdown is pretty hard going for most Brits, spare a thought for those with teenagers.

Millions of parents are trapped – in a confined space, 24/7 – with their stroppy, hormonal offspring.

We don't expect one hour of daily outdoor exercise ever looked so good!

For the other 23 hours of the day, Twitter has become a lifeline for parens of teens, keen to share their teenage tales of woe with others suffering from the same affliction.

Here, we've rounded up the most hilarious tweets from week two of lockdown.

Lockdown with teenagers! 😱 — carol 🌸💐🌞🦋 (@CarolN657) April 6, 2020

Try surviving lockdown living with 2 teenagers pic.twitter.com/N2nPhwIvRL — Karly 🌹 (@karly_runs) April 5, 2020

I'm sure nothing will go wrong with a teenager and a harmonica in lockdown. — Mike Wuerthele (@Mike_Wuerthele) April 6, 2020

Who else feels like they’re in an episode of Absolutely Fabulous when faced by two sober teenage #Millennials at beer o’clock? #lockdown #happyhour #notanalcoholicreally pic.twitter.com/1j4jXbWszJ — Kim Edwards-Buarque (@Kimedbu) April 6, 2020

Lockdown haircuts are not going well

Listening to Neighbours attempting to give a teenage boy a lockdown haircut. It's not going well. — Fiona Duggan (@fionaduggan) April 6, 2020

With #hairdressers across the land shut & teenage son desperately needing a #haircut, I spent an hour trimming & fading his hair exactly how he likes it, only for his dad to come along to ‘tidy it up’ & basically giving him equivalent of a bowl cut! #homehaircut #fail — Sabiha Ahmad (@SabihaAhmad) April 5, 2020

What’s your secret?! My teenager has turned into a hermit - outside bad, inside good!! Will be exiting lockdown with rickets and a Vitamin D deficiency at this rate 😣 — Lara Bradford (@larabradford) April 6, 2020

Lockdown day #? and son has made a cocoon to live in. He’ll emerge as a spotty teenager or butterfly when we are released from this madness pic.twitter.com/onUSxo6EfT — Hannah Mundell 💚 (@han_dall) April 6, 2020

We're running out of snacks – fast!

#Lockdown has made me realise how much my teenagers eat! — Margie. (@margiedgander) April 6, 2020

We need the lockdown regulations to be amended to include times people can open the fridge. Especially teenagers 😂😂😂😂😂 Ayi ngeke, schools must open now. pic.twitter.com/CbzIm9kXmS — Velempini Ndlovu (@VelempiniN) April 6, 2020

My teenager has turned into a hermit – outside bad, inside good!! Will be exiting lockdown with rickets and a Vitamin D deficiency.

3 teenage lads of lockdown. Food bill trebled. Going through 6 pints of milk a day 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ — Ilson Slater (@IlkestonisGod) April 6, 2020

My teenager is taking lockdown very seriously indeed. He's being very strict about staying in his room and is only making essential journeys. Which as it stands are to the fridge and the toilet. — Susan Jean Low (@SusiejeanLow) April 5, 2020

edgy teenagers in 20 years will b like i was born in the wrong time! i wish i’d been around for the lockdown where i could truly just be alone ! — libby 🐸 (@libminz) April 6, 2020

Day 27 without sports: Some teenager has appeared on my couch. Apparently I have a child. She seems nice. — 🇨🇦The Canadude on lockdown🇨🇦 (@TheCanadude) April 5, 2020

"They're COVID vampires!"

Hardly seen me two teenage daughters since lockdown, they're up all night watching films or gaming then in bed all day, I even call them the covid vampires now 🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷 — DeanOoOo (@DeanOoOo9) April 5, 2020

Anyone else have that one teenager who doesn’t think the damn quarantine/lockdown doesn’t include them? pic.twitter.com/yKaG6xdnrf — The Too Isolated to be Angry Ginger! (@s7evendaysageek) April 5, 2020

They think it's fantastic along with helping with the laundry and tidying up. Their absolute favourite is cleaning up after themselves and loading up the dishwasher. — Yasmeen #stay 🏠 (@SparklenFluffy) April 4, 2020

