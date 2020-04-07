The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 7th April 2020
17 hilarious tweets all parents with teenagers in lockdown will relate to

From eating constantly to constant gaming, it's not easy…

By Nancy Brown
While the coronavirus lockdown is pretty hard going for most Brits, spare a thought for those with teenagers.

Millions of parents are trapped – in a confined space, 24/7 – with their stroppy, hormonal offspring.

We don't expect one hour of daily outdoor exercise ever looked so good!

For the other 23 hours of the day, Twitter has become a lifeline for parens of teens, keen to share their teenage tales of woe with others suffering from the same affliction.

Here, we've rounded up the most hilarious tweets from week two of lockdown.

Lockdown haircuts are not going well

We're running out of snacks – fast!

My teenager has turned into a hermit – outside bad, inside good!! Will be exiting lockdown with rickets and a Vitamin D deficiency.

"They're COVID vampires!"

