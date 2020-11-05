Heinz has launched Christmas crackers and baubles and, much like the rest of 2020, they’re a little bit different!

The festive goodies are on sale now and are sure to make what will be a very different Christmas that little bit more fun.

So, without further ado, let us introduce you to our two favourite pieces from the new range – Tomato Ketchup Crackers and Baked Beanz Baubles.

Yes, really!

A new set of Tomato Ketchup Christmas Crackers has launched (Credit: Heinz)

New Christmas goodies from Heinz

Heinz has launched a limited-edition set of six red and gold crackers.

They won’t look out of place on your table come December 25 and, for condiment fans, the goodies inside the cracker will be a lot more useful than a plastic comb.

Read more: Puzzled chocolate fans are all asking the same thing about new Cadbury Favourites

Inside each of the crackers is a mini jar of Heinz Tomato Sauce.

As well as that, there’s a Christmas hat and punny sauce-based joke to entertain the family.

A Heinz rep said: “We all know Christmas is not complete without the traditional Christmas crackers – and Heinz has joined the party with the launch of a limited-edition set of Heinz Tomato Ketchup Crackers, each containing mini jars of its iconic sauce.

“Each box contains six beautifully festive red and gold crackers, which come complete with a Christmas hat and a punny sauce-based joke, sure to raise a few laughs (and possibly some groans) around the Christmas table.”

There’s also some Baked Beanz Baubles (Credit: Heinz)

Baked Beanz Baubles anyone?

If Baked Beanz are more your thing, fear not, Heinz has you covered.

It has launched a range of Heinz Beanz Baubles to hang on your Christmas tree.

Read more: Gemma Collins launches new pink chocolate advent calendar and it costs a fortune

The set is also a limited edition and contains six baubles in the can’s iconic turquoise blue.

It also includes a personalised can of beans.

A Heinz rep said: “Heinz Beanz fans will jump for joy this festive season as Heinz launches their set of limited-edition Heinz Beanz Baubles for the first time ever.

They would look spectacular on our Christmas tree!

“Each box contains six decorative Heinz Beanz Baubles in the famous food’s iconic turquoise blue, alongside a personalised can of Heinz Beanz which also features a unique, magical starry label.

“It makes a perfect Secret Santa or stocking filler for Beanz lovers this Christmas (or for yourself, we’re not judging),” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heinz UK (@heinz_uk) on Nov 2, 2020 at 1:59am PST

What do Brits say about the new launch?

“Cute,” said one baubles fan.

“They would look spectacular on our Christmas tree,” said another.

“Erm…,” said another on Heinz’s Instagram post.

“LOL,” said another, with the crying with laughter emoji.

If you want to add a little Heinz sparkle to your home this festive season, visit the Heinz to Home website here and place your order.

The baubles cost £25, while the crackers are £19 per box.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.