“Fridge or cupboard for your ketchup?” Heinz reveals where you really should keep the product

Heinz has finally revealed where you should keep your ketchup, bringing an end to an age-old debate.

But where should it be kept? In the fridge? Or in the cupboard? Read on to find out…

Ketchup in the fridge? Or in the cupboard? (Credit: Pexels)

Heinz reveals where you should keep ketchup

It’s an age-old debate. Does the ketchup go in the cupboard? Or in the fridge? It’s a debate that has sparked arguments all around the world for years.

However, could it all be over now? Heinz – who are something of ketchup experts – have finally weighed in on the debate.

They revealed whether ketchup should go in the fridge or in the cupboard in a now-viral tweet.

In a tweet for their 19.7k followers to see, Heinz revealed exactly where they stand on the ketchup fridge/cupboard debate.

Heinz weighs in on the ketchup debate

“FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!” Heinz tweeted earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, this sparked a debate of its own in the replies.

To spark even more debate, they posted a poll in the replies to their tweet. After over 13,000 votes, the final result showed that 63.2% of those who voted keep their ketchup in the fridge. Is that enough to end the debate? Think again.

“Why is it not in the fridge at the supermarkets then?” one person asked. “Cause it’s not been opened at the supermarket,” another person replied.

“It’s not in the fridge in most restaurants or fast food restaurants either tbf As well as burger stands etc etc,” the original tweeter replied. Good point…

WHERE DOES KETCHUP GO?!?! (Credit: Pixabay)

Where does the tomato sauce go?!

The debate raged on in the comments. “Firm believer that ketchup, opened or unopened, belongs in the cupboard. Flavour is best when it’s not chilled,” another person said.

“No, it doesn’t. You stick to production and I’ll deal with the consumption,” another person tweeted Heinz.

“It tastes better cold!” another person replied. “People keep it out of the fridge? *gasp*” another replied.

Lidl even got involved in the debate too, sort of. “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. a. croissant!!!” they tweeted. “Now that’s a step too far,” one person replied. We can’t help but agree.

