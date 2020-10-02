Heinz Beanz fans will be delighted to hear the tasty treat is now available in a soup.

The so-called “monster mashup” has been created by Heinz to celebrate Halloween, which takes place at the end of this month.

And, while at first glance the new launch may look a little odd, ED! has tasted it and can confirm it’s pretty darn delicious.

Heinz has launched the new Cream of Beanz Tomato Soup (Credit: Heinz)

New Heinz Beanz soup

“Double, double, toil and trouble. Something spooky has been cooking up in the Heinz kitchen and it’s set to give us all chills this soup, or should we say spook, season,” read the blurb.

“Heinz is teaming up two of its most iconic varieties, Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup and Heinz Beanz, in one can for the first time ever.”

Read more: M&S unveils its Christmas food offering and chicken doughnuts are on the menu

As a result, the Heinz Cream of Beanz soup is filled with the rich, tomatoey taste of the classic Cream of Tomato Soup.

Heinz Soup and Beanz fans are in for a treat with the launch of our devilishly delicious Heinz Cream of Beanz Tomato Soup.

However, when you empty the bowl out into your saucepan, you’ll see something lurking beneath the surface.

The “monster mashup” has been given the thumbs up by ED! (Credit: Heinz)

Foodie blogger is ‘a big fan’

And that something are lots of lovely Heinz Beanz.

NewFoodsUK has tasted the soup too.

They revealed: “I’m a big fan of beans and the soup flavour…. I must say this goes so well!”

Read more: Lidl launches mince pie florentines as part of its Christmas range

Heinz said the brand-new recipe is set to be the “ultimate Halloween treat for your tastebuds”.

What’s more, it’s wrapped in a ghoulish glow-in-the-dark label to deliver the ultimate fright in the night.

The new soup tastes more like beans than tomato soup (Credit: ED!)

Anke von Hanstein of Heinz said: “Heinz Soup and Beanz fans are in for a treat with the launch of our devilishly delicious Heinz Cream of Beanz Tomato Soup, just in time for Halloween.

“A perfect balance of soup to beans, we’re hoping our monster mash-up of these two Heinz icons brings a real chill to the bone and a thrill to the tastebuds,” Anke added.

It’s inspired by one of Heinz’s original soup recipes, Cream of Bean, and created to celebrate Heinz Soup’s 110th birthday in the UK.

What’s more, just 110 cans of the limited-edition variety will be available to win through Heinz’s social channels.

To be in with a chance of winning a can, visit Heinz UK on Facebook or Instagram. Once there, all you have to do is reveal if the soup is your idea of a trick or treat.

The competition will be open till October 15.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.