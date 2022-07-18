This easy heatwave hack could keep your house cool as temperatures soar

A woman from West Yorkshire amazed TikTok users with a ‘heatwave hack’ for keeping the house cool.

As UK weather records look set to be smashed by unprecedented temperatures, the Met Office has issued an unprecedented Red Extreme heat warning.

However, Rosaline Webb has a tip for anyone trying to maintain their chill by opening all windows.

Stay safe when outside in the hot weather – and maybe try a heatwave hack to stay cool inside, too (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Heatwave hack: How to ‘cool your house’

The 28-year-old silversmith shared her simple tip on TikTok. However, it appears her account has now been deactivated.

She apparently first heard the tip on BBC Radio two years ago.

Rosaline maintains her hack rests on NOT opening ALL windows.

Read more: UK weather: Government ministers attend Cobra meeting as 40C heatwave declared ‘national emergency’

She reportedly instructed users: “First, shut all the windows on the south side of the house, or the side of the house that receives the most sunlight.

“Next, draw all the curtains to stop the sunlight from flooding in.

“Lastly, open all the windows on the north side of the house, or the side of the house in the shade, to let all the cold air in.”

The UK record is not the only one likely to be broken during the extreme heat today and tomorrow Wales and Scotland will also see some exceptionally high temperatures that could come close to records as well #Heatwave2022 pic.twitter.com/eZ4qPyHzAM — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022

More tips on staying comfortable in record temperatures

Viewers of Rosaline’s post went on to offer a few heatwave hack suggestions of their own.

One person suggested leaving windows open overnight to enable cool air circulate.

The mercury is rising – stay safe (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Someone else said they open both the top and bottom sash windows. They reckon hot air will rise and exit through the top while cooler air will be drawn in through the bottom.

And a third person noted opening a loft hatch can also help.

Very hot for many through Monday and Tuesday but what does the rest of the week have in store ❓ Find out in the forecast for the week ahead 👇 pic.twitter.com/4AA7iJnFOV — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022

UKHSA advice

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency advises people stay hydrated and out of the sun when UV rays are at their strongest.

Additionally the agency recommends closing curtains on rooms that face the sun to stay cool.

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

Furthermore, it also reminds people that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

And it also crucial to never leave anyone – especially young children and animals – in a closed, parked vehicle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.