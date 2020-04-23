Heartbroken bulldog Big Poppa is 'so sad' because he misses playing with his pals during lockdown

We're all struggling with the coronavirus lockdown, but spare a thought for bulldog Big Poppa.

The three-year-old pup lives with his hu-mum Rashida Ellis in Atlanta, Georgia.

And, due to lockdown orders in the States, he's unable to go out and play with his pals.

As a result, Rashida has said Big Poppa is feeling "so so sad".

Posting a picture of the heartbroken pooch sitting on the balcony, she said he missed "playing with the kids in the building".

Instead, the four-legged beauty has to see his friends from a distance, as he watches them from his patio.

His owner said: "Big Poppa has been so sad today. I think he misses playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio."

All I want to do is play with the kids in my building, but due to COVID-19... I can't.

Rashida added: "He loves children more than anything and not being able to play with them daily but he can see them... I think it's taking a toll on him."

The picture of the crestfallen pooch has been viewed on Twitter almost 80,000 times, with many pet lovers telling Big Poppa to "hang in there".

I am not a dog person but I have thought about Big Poppa all day. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 23, 2020

Big poppa doesn’t deserve this 😩😩😩 — Skepitcal Sally™️ (@skepticalsally1) April 23, 2020

for big poppa we will stay inside 🥺 — satan (@imthegrenade) April 23, 2020

Over on his own Instagram account, Big Poppa confirmed he was feeling sad.

The clever pooch posted: "All I want to do is play with the kids in my building, but due to COVID-19... I can't."

The post added: "I just watch them from the patio."

He also made a plea for his followers to stay at home in order to "flatten the curve please".

"Can the kids have a balcony party for him!!?" one of his followers asked.

"He's so cute I'm gonna cry," another said.

"Poor baby. Here's to hoping he gets to see his buddies soon. Sending virtual love and snuggles," another said.

"Don't mind me just crying about Big Poppa all day today," said another.

This is him waiting for me to finish working.... Every SINGLE Night 🤣🤦🏽‍♀️❤ pic.twitter.com/uoLavaQV8R — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 23, 2020

Others commented that they thought Big Poppa could "unite the country" in its fight against coronavirus.

One commented: "That picture, with your caption, needs to be on a billboard in every town and city. We would squash that curve for you!"

