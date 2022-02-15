Healing crystals should NOT be inserted into your vagina, doctors have warned.

Experts have issued new advice exclusively to Entertainment Daily about supposed “wellness crystals”.

They are said to have numerous health benefits when inserted into the vagina.

However, our expert has warned of “fungal infections” and the risk of cuts to the inside of the vagina while using the crystals.

Ouch!

Inserting crystals into your vagina could be dangerous (Credit: Pexels)

What are healing crystals and should you put them into your vagina?

The short answer appears to be no.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s website Goop – famous for that candle – sells a yoni egg that is made from the crystal jade.

The description on the website states: “Yoni eggs harness the power of energy work, crystal healing and a Kegel-like physical practice.

“Insert the egg into your vagina and feel the connection with your body by squeezing and releasing the egg.”

What is a yoni egg?

Yoni is a Sanskrit word meaning space, source or womb – and followers believe the eggs can fill the reproductive space with healing energy.

Devotees say they help balance menstrual cycles, increase libido and orgasms, soothe mental cramps and strengthen vaginal muscles.

Gwyneth issued instructions on how to use hers.

First, wash the egg with soap and water before placing it in hot water for 10 minutes. Then let it cool.

Step two, she says, involves “gently inserting” the egg into your vagina – “like you would a tampon”.

She suggests you put the larger side of the egg in first.

You then need to “work” your pelvic floor. This helps you “feel the connection with your body” by squeezing and releasing the egg.

She suggests starting with a 10-15 minute session and building up a practise “if it brings joy and wellbeing to you”.

Once you’re done, Gwyneth says: “Clean your egg after use and before using again.

“Keep it in or on a space that is sacred to you or has good vibes.”

Just make sure your mum don’t come round and finger it and ask what it’s for…

Yoni eggs have been made popular by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow (Credit: YouTube)

What are people saying about yoni eggs?

Posting on Reddit, one man asked: “I’m very interested in the claims that using a Yoni Egg or wand can draw negative energy of sexual trauma away.

Read more: Most joyful film of the past 25 years revealed – and the winner might just surprise you

“I’m the husband of a survivor and that would just be amazing if true.”

Sadly for him, most medical professionals agree the don’t have any medical benefits.

In fact, they can actually harm your vagina.

Why are healing crystals bad for your vagina?

Gemstones like jade are semi-porous, which means there’s space for bacteria to grow in them.

Semi-porous materials are also difficult to fully clean, meaning said bacteria could fester.

Read more: TikTok Sleepy Chicken Challenge slammed by doctors over fear of death

And do you really want that taking up residence inside your vagina?

It’s a no from us!

But if you need more convincing, here’s a little word of warning from our expert.

Yes they’re pretty – but they can be pretty harmful if inserted (Credit: Pexels)

Healing crystals: Ask the experts!

Medicine Direct‘s clinical director and superintendent pharmacist Hussain Abdeh told ED!: “Most medical experts agree that yoni eggs do not provide any medical benefits.

“They are actually more likely to do harm to the vagina.

“Yoni eggs, despite their proposed benefits, are still a foreign invader as far as the vagina is concerned, which can increase the risk of certain problems.”

He then outlined the problems.

“Inserting a semi-porous crystal into the vagina increases the risk of fungal and bacterial infections.

“Because of the semi-porous nature of these crystals, bacteria are able to get inside them, which can then be transmitted to the vagina and cause infection.

“Not only this, but a semi-porous crystal is also hard to clean, which means that you will really struggle to sterilise the eggs before and after insertion.

“This gives the bacteria plenty of time and space to thrive and reproduce.”

However, he saved the worst for last!

“There is also the risk that the egg may accidentally cut the vagina while it is inside. This too increases the risk of infection and complications.”

Ouch!

So what do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.