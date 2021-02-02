An engagement ring that looks just like the Haribo ring sweet has been launched just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Yes, with Valentine’s Day set to be celebrated in less than two weeks, our thoughts are naturally turning to romance.

And, of course, the bling that surely comes with it.

The Haribo engagement ring has provided one jeweller with sweet design inspiration (Credit: Taylor & Hart)

Jeweller creates Haribo-inspired diamond engagement ring

We’ve all used a jelly sweet ring to jokingly ask our friends to marry us as kids and now those playground fantasies could become a reality.

If you have very deep pockets, that is!

Jeweller Taylor & Hart has created the Haribo-inspired engagement ring that features a vibrant red and yellow colour palette.

The jeweller said it “harks back to an age of fun, play and being home in time for tea before the street lights come on”.

The ring is stunning – just like its price tag (Credit: Taylor & Hart)

How much does it cost?

You’d have had to have been saving since your school days to afford it, though.

The ruby red band features a whopping 224 diamonds and it is topped with a “yellow gold basket” of 40 diamonds.

The real gem, though, is the stunning 2.70 carat cabochon yellow sapphire on top.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we thought it was the perfect time to bring this brand-new design to life.

It’s been called the “ultimate proposal ring for your childhood sweetheart” and it costs £25,000.

The jeweller also worked out that you could buy more than 12,000 Haribo rings for the price of it!

Will you be celebrating your engagement this Valentine’s Day? (Credit: Pexels)

‘The perfect expression of love

“Combining custom-cut rubies and a syrupy cabochon yellow sapphire, this ring is one of the most ambitious we’ve ever created and definitely one of the most original.”

She added: “Made for the daydreamers, the hopeless romantics, those in search of something a little more pure and innocent, this ring is the perfect expression of love.”

If you do want to treat your loved one to the ring, you can find out more here.

