Escape to Mr Black’s Mansion this Halloween

It's an "immersive, cinematic, single-play experience"

By Entertainment Daily
For many people, autumn is all about picking out cosy outfits and sipping on pumpkin spice lattes – but for others it’s the official start of Halloween.

The lead-up to October marks the official start of the spooky season.

This Halloween will feature the return of a family favourite.

Classic murder mystery game, Cluedo, has become up to date for a new generation of players.

Escape to Mr Black’s Mansion this Halloween

Cluedo Escape: Treachery at Tudor Mansion features the familiar characters and story of the original.

However, it tweaks the formula by adding the fun of the modern escape room craze to the gameplay.

Cluedo Escape is described as an “immersive, cinematic, single-play experience”.

Players move their pieces around a gameboard that’s built room-by-room as they draw cards.

They also solve puzzles and unlock new rooms.

In addition, they’ll use deduction to uncover clues that can be used to make an accusation after escaping the house.

Dining table featuring drinks and plates
What is Cluedo Escape: Treachery at Tudor Mansion?

Hasbro spokesperson, Andrea Lester, commented: “Cluedo Escape: Treachery at Tudor Mansion combines the best aspects of the classic murder mystery with modern gameplay practices to create our most immersive whodunnit to date.

“We want people around the UK to experience it to its full this Halloween in locations that incarnate Mr Black’s famous country retreat.”

Meanwhile, to mark the release, the game’s makers are offering murder mystery fans the chance to escape to one of three luxurious Tudor mansions.

These are Rothley Lakehouse in Northumberland and the Grade I listed Horton Court in Gloucestershire.

Also, Selworthy Farmhouse, Somerset.

A mansion lit up for Halloween
In addition, each house will come equipped with a Cluedo Escape game.

Meanwhile, rooms will be kitted out with a selection of luxury Cluedo-themed props.

Winners are unlikely to want to escape.

With the murder mystery genre enjoying renewed popularity thanks to Hollywood films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the newly published Agatha Christie biography by Lucy Worsley, demand is likely to be high.

To register for the competition Cluedo fans will need to check out cluedoescapes.com.

However, do this before the competition goes live on 10 October at 12pm.

