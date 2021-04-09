hairdressers reopening
Lifestyle

Hairdressers reopening next week are told they shouldn’t offer ‘long’ treatments

A cut and colour could be off the cards…

By Nancy Brown

Hairdressers reopening next week have been given a list of coronavirus guidelines to stick to.

Salons are set to reopen on Monday (April 12), with hair appointments fast becoming like gold dust.

However, it seems only treatments like a quick cut and blow dry could be on offer after new guidance was revealed.

three hairdressers posing with scissors
Hairdressers are reopening on Monday but will they be able to offer all of their regular treatments? (Credit: Unsplash)

Hairdressers issued with reopening guidance

The government has issued guidance for salons reopening next week.

The advice includes instructions to limit the time a client is inside the salon to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Read more: Holly Willoughby baffles viewers with shorter hair cut

As such, it seems like “long” or “complex” treatments including highlights and braids could be off the hairdressing menu.

It’s very difficult to make a living if you’re given guidance that is very woolly and very unclear.

The guidance states that hairdressers and beauty salons “should consider providing shorter, more basic treatments to keep the time to a minimum”.

So it could mean that Brits struggle to book things like highlights, braids, longer conditioning treatments and lengthy massages.

When doing such treatments, staff should “consider how the length of the appointment could be minimised”.

woman cutting someone's hair
The government has advised against longer treatments such as highlights (Credit: Unsplash)

What’s the reaction been like to the rules?

Understandably there has been backlash when it comes to the new guidance.

Judith Cummins, the Labour MP who co-chairs Parliament’s group on beauty, aesthetics and wellbeing, said the guidance was “unclear”.

Read more: Jedward look unrecognisable as they shave off their hair in honour of their late mum

As such, she said, it’d mean making a living could be “difficult”.

She told The Telegraph: “It’s very difficult to make a living if you’re given guidance that is very woolly and very unclear.

“What’s a short appointment, and what’s the medium appointment, and what’s a long appointment?

“I’ve got no idea, and I doubt whether the government has any idea either.”

someone getting their hair cut
A quick cut and blow dry could be all that’s on offer (Credit: Pexels)

How long have hairdressers been closed?

Hairdressers were closed during the first lockdown last March and were among the last businesses to reopen in July.

Doors were ordered to close again in November.

On Monday, they’ll finally reopen their doors, along with gyms, nail salons, non-essential shops, pub beer gardens and restaurants with outside space.

Brits can also enjoy staycations as self-catering accommodation reopens.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ve struggled to book a hair appointment.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Garraway husband
Kate Garraway says husband Derek was able to join family meal as he returned home
Escape To The Country
Escape To The Country guest ‘sickened’ by Jonnie Irwin’s property choice
Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway welcomes husband Derek Draper home after a year in hospital
Paul o'grady dogs
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs fans demand hour-long shows every night
dan walker leaving bbc
Piers Morgan throws his hat in the ring as Dan Walker announces he’s leaving BBC show Football Focus
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nick, Leanne and Simon leave Weatherfield tonight!