Hairdressers reopening next week have been given a list of coronavirus guidelines to stick to.

Salons are set to reopen on Monday (April 12), with hair appointments fast becoming like gold dust.

However, it seems only treatments like a quick cut and blow dry could be on offer after new guidance was revealed.

Hairdressers are reopening on Monday but will they be able to offer all of their regular treatments? (Credit: Unsplash)

Hairdressers issued with reopening guidance

The government has issued guidance for salons reopening next week.

The advice includes instructions to limit the time a client is inside the salon to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Read more: Holly Willoughby baffles viewers with shorter hair cut

As such, it seems like “long” or “complex” treatments including highlights and braids could be off the hairdressing menu.

It’s very difficult to make a living if you’re given guidance that is very woolly and very unclear.

The guidance states that hairdressers and beauty salons “should consider providing shorter, more basic treatments to keep the time to a minimum”.

So it could mean that Brits struggle to book things like highlights, braids, longer conditioning treatments and lengthy massages.

When doing such treatments, staff should “consider how the length of the appointment could be minimised”.

The government has advised against longer treatments such as highlights (Credit: Unsplash)

What’s the reaction been like to the rules?

Understandably there has been backlash when it comes to the new guidance.

Judith Cummins, the Labour MP who co-chairs Parliament’s group on beauty, aesthetics and wellbeing, said the guidance was “unclear”.

Read more: Jedward look unrecognisable as they shave off their hair in honour of their late mum

As such, she said, it’d mean making a living could be “difficult”.

She told The Telegraph: “It’s very difficult to make a living if you’re given guidance that is very woolly and very unclear.

“What’s a short appointment, and what’s the medium appointment, and what’s a long appointment?

“I’ve got no idea, and I doubt whether the government has any idea either.”

A quick cut and blow dry could be all that’s on offer (Credit: Pexels)

How long have hairdressers been closed?

Hairdressers were closed during the first lockdown last March and were among the last businesses to reopen in July.

Doors were ordered to close again in November.

On Monday, they’ll finally reopen their doors, along with gyms, nail salons, non-essential shops, pub beer gardens and restaurants with outside space.

Brits can also enjoy staycations as self-catering accommodation reopens.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ve struggled to book a hair appointment.