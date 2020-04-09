Greggs' 'delicious' Nacho Chilli Cheese Bake is back on sale at Iceland and pasty fans are 'thrilled'

Greggs fans are delighted that the store's Nacho Chilli Cheese Bake is back on sale at Iceland.

The limited-edition treat that you can bake at home has been spotted in the store's freezers.

It's also on sale online for £2 for two.

The delicious treat is made up of sweet potato, mixed beans, quinoa, roasted mixed vegetables and jalapenos in a Mexican-style cheese sauce.

The Nacho Chilli Cheese Bake returned to Greggs stores in mid-March (Credit: Greggs)

It's covered with a seasoned tortilla chip and mixed cheese crumb topping.

Plus it's suitable for vegetarians.

Read more: Holly Willoughby brings the sunshine in pretty summer dress

The bake made a welcome return to the store's spring menu back in mid-March.

I managed to try them before lockdown and they were delicious.

The spicy pastry bake had been on the chain's menu in the past and proved to be a hit with fans.

"Shout out @GreggsOfficial for bringing back the Nacho Chilli Cheese Bake. Wish they kept it on menu all year round," said one fan.

Best thing about 2020 this far is Greggs bringing the nacho chilli cheese bake back — CYANIDE (@cyanidehomocide) March 14, 2020

"So I would to ask @GreggsOfficial to keep the nacho chilli cheese bake forever," said another.

"Best thing about 2020 this far is Greggs bringing the Nacho Chilli Cheese Bake back," said another.

Read more: Will and Kate share Easter plans during video chat with key workers' kids

However, all stores have since closed to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a freezer aisle near you

So it's great news that you can get your hands on the pasty at Iceland.

Plus, you'll be making a saving of £1.10 on the box of two. In store, they retail at £1.55 each.

Greggs fans were quick to comment on the comeback news.

"I managed to try them before lockdown and they were delicious," said one.

Greggs stores have closed but you can get the bakes at Iceland (Credit: Iceland)

"Need to get some," said another.

"I’ll be heading there on my next food shop!!!" said another.

"You better stock up!" said another of the limited-edition treats.

"One of life's great treasures"

"The chilli cheese sauce in the veggie bake is one of life’s great treasures," said another fan.

Another added: "Me and my partner LOVE these!"

The bakes should be eaten in moderation though, unless you want to pile on the pounds.

They're most certainly delicious, but one 160g bake contains 443 calories and a whopping 28g of fat.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you'll be trying them!