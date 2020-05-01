Greggs cancels plans to reopen stores next week over fears it could attract crowds

Greggs has pulled plans to reopen 20 of its stores next week over fears it could attract crowds of people.

Back in March, restaurants and bars were told to close their doors as Boris Johnson imposed a UK-wide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But, last week, the high street bakery chain announced plans to reopen some of its stores for takeaway and delivery.

The decision came after a string of restaurants including KFC and Burger King announced plans to reopen for delivery.

Boss Roger Whiteside said it would reopen 20 stores from Monday (May 4) as part of a trial expected to last two weeks.

He added that he then planned to open about 700 stores with new operational measures in place from June 8.

Greggs cancels plans to reopen

However, the sausage roll and pasty supplier has made a U-turn and will not be reopening.

A spokesperson has said "the risk that excessive numbers of customers" could descend on stores was too great.

They added: "Due to significant interest in our 20-shop trial, and the risk that excessive numbers of customers may plan to visit Greggs, we will now initially operate these trials behind closed doors in order to effectively test our new operational safety measures.

We will invite walk-in customers into our shops only when we can be confident of doing so.

"We will continue to review this and will invite walk-in customers into our shops only when we can be confident of doing so in the controlled manner we intended."

Earlier this week, KFC announced it would be reopening next week for delivery only.

"Update from The Colonel... by Monday May 4th we'll have reopened 100 of our restaurants in the UK for delivery," the KFC website states.

"We're reopening our restaurants in a responsible way, with stringent processes and hygiene measures in place.

"We'll be serving a limited menu to help the smaller kitchen teams maintain social distancing."

Earlier this month, Burger King also revealed it was reopening.

However, they are only serving three items from their menu and staff have been trained in operating a hygienic delivery-only kitchen.

