Greggs boss reveals when all stores will reopen as Brits celebrate National Sausage Roll Day

Yes, National Sausage Roll Day exists and it's actually today (June 5). However, with the majority of Greggs stores closed, ways to celebrate are limited.

But not for long, as the bakery chain's boss Roger Whiteside has issued an update.

And he's revealed the date that it's planning on reopening all stores.

The boss at Greggs has announced when all stores will reopen (Credit: Greggs)

He said the trial Greggs launched in the North East for delivery, collection and walk-in orders has gone "well".

And, as a result, Whiteside said Greggs is moving forward with its reopening plan.

Read more: Janet Street Porter reveals "concerning" health diagnosis

In a statement, he revealed: "We plan to start preparing and opening more shops nationwide from around June 18."

He added: "We’re currently in the process of selecting around 800 shops to reopen, this will initially include approximately 150 franchise shops. All shops will open with our new tested operational measures in place."

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

Whiteside did say, though, that a "reduced range" will be served.

When Greggs will reopen all stores

He added: "We’ll continue to look for the best ways to serve customers whilst keeping everyone safe, and as long as we can continue to do this, the final phase in our plan is to open all shops with our new operational measures in place by July 1."

Greggs sausage rolls are hard to come by at the moment (Credit: Greggs)

So, in the absence of Greggs' amazing sausage rolls and vegan sausage rolls, how will you celebrate National Sausage Roll day?

We plan to start preparing and opening more shops nationwide from around June 18.

Well, Birds Eye has launched a box of new meat-free sausage rolls, just in time for the celebrations.

Read more: Bradley Walsh reveals he's put on a stone in weight during lockdown

Made from a delicious pea protein filling encased in a flaky puff pastry, the new recipe has been developed to replicate the much-loved succulent taste and texture of traditional Birds Eye Homebake frozen sausage rolls.

Bargain sausage rolls

Plus, a four-pack is currently priced at just £1.50 or 38p per sausage roll in Sainsbury's.

Birds Eye has launched these vegan ones, though (Credit: Birds Eye)

Birds Eye's Anne-Marie Gayer said: "We know that sausage rolls are one of the nation’s favourites snacks. So we wanted to create a meat-free version that perfectly replicates the taste and texture of high-street outlets, but with the convenience of being able to cook at home straight from the freezer.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us how you'll be celebrating National Sausage Roll Day.