Greggs announces it'll serve a limited menu as it reopens some stores next week

High street bakery chain Greggs has announced plans to reopen some of its stores.

It comes after the likes of Burger King, Pret and KFC announced they were to reopen for delivery.

Just like its fast-food competitors, Greggs will also open for takeaway and delivery.

Boss Roger Whiteside said it would reopen 20 stores next week.

The openings are due to take place on Monday, May 4.

Back in March, restaurants and bars were told to close their doors as Boris Johnson imposed a UK-wide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Slowly, though, our favourite chains are opening back up.

Greggs said it will open the stores as part of a trial expected to last two weeks.

It will see stores in the Newcastle area offering a limited menu and operating reduced opening hours.

Greggs is opening back up and I cannot wait for my sausage roll!

"Thank God!" exclaimed one Steak Bake fan.

The chief executive said he hoped the trial would inform the business about the changes needed for the chain operate safely and meet social distancing guidelines.

Whiteside said he then plans to about 700 stores, including 150 franchise shops, with new operational measures in place from June 8.

"We expect it will only be possible to open this many shops if the government has taken a first step in relaxing the lockdown, which could be to open the schools," he said.

All store open by July 1

He added that Greggs is planning on opening all of its 2,050 stores by July 1, when the staff furlough deal ends.

A statement revealed: "We want to play our part in getting the nation back up and running again. We are planning to conduct a limited trial with volunteers to explore how we can reopen our shops with new measures in place that keep our colleagues and customers as safe as we can when we reopen at scale."

"Greggs is opening! Get in!" said one happy Greggs fan.

Another added: "Buzzing Greggs is opening some stores back up in Newcastle as a trial."

"Greggs is opening back up and I cannot wait for my sausage roll!" said another.

"Throwing the lockdown diet out the window now that Greggs is opening again, pass me the sausage rolls!!!" said another.

greggs is opening up here pic.twitter.com/9GRLzL05Am — beth (@afterglowlovato) April 27, 2020

However, some weren't pleased to hear the news.

"A trial to see if they catch COVID-19?" asked one.

Another said: "Why can't the government step in and say no to McDonald's and Greggs opening? Surely it's going to cause more people to be out and about? I don't get it?"

"Why, when we are asked to stay home and only go out if necessary, are shops like Greggs opening which only encourages those to go out?" another asked.

