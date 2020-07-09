Government announces when pools, gyms and nail bars can reopen as lockdown eases further

The government has announced when gyms, pools and nail bars in England can reopen.

They have all been shut since lockdown began in mid-March.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden gave a one-off press conference at 5pm tonight (July 9).

The culture secretary announced when gyms and nail bars can reopen

He announced details of how the economy will be able to further reopen as lockdown eases even more over the next few weeks.

On July 3, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that gyms would be allowed to reopen in a "couple of weeks".

Now, however, it appears the government has a reopening date in mind.

When can gyms reopen?

Dowden said: "As we’ve made huge progress we’ve gradually seen the things we’ve loved return and today I’m pleased to announce that we can go a little bit further."

Gyms were forced to remain closed as hairdressers and pubs reopened on July 4.

And it's now been announced they will now be given the green light to reopen on Saturday July 25.

Dowden said: "People will no longer have to work out in the park or on their living room floor. They will be able to get back into their gyms, their indoor swimming pools, their leisure centres and jump on that spin bike for the first time in months."

Gyms have been given the green light to reopen

Nicola Sturgeon also revealed that gyms in Scotland can reopen on July 31.

When gyms do reopen, strict guidelines – such as limiting the number of people allowed in at once – will be in place.

Dowden revealed there will be timed entry, increased cleaning and reduced class sizes.

When can nail bars reopen?

There was good news too for those in need of a manicure as nail bars are also set to reopen.

Dowden revealed beauticians, spas, tanning salons and tattoo parlours can reopen from Monday (July 13).

He said it would be "subject to some restrictions on particularly high risk services".

You'll soon be able to get your nails done

Outdoor swimming pools are also allowed to reopen from Saturday (July 11).

A boost for the arts

There was also good news for theatre lovers.

"As of this weekend, our artists, musicians and dancers can start performing live outside to outdoor audiences," the MP said.

He added: "We won’t see crowds flooding into the venues, but from the 11th July, theatregoers can experience a live play for the first time in months."

He added venue capacity would be reduced and organisers urged to move to electronic ticketing to help test and trace.

Recreational sport can also resume.

"From this weekend onward, many people will be able to rejoin their local sports teams," he said.

