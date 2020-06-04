GMB viewers are in love with Lorraine Kelly's bargain Asda dress

TV's Lorraine Kelly proved herself to be quite the savvy shopper today (June 4).

The presenter – who fronts the last hour of Good Morning Britain every day – looked gorgeous in her sage green button down dress.

Viewers in their droves flocked to Twitter to pay the star a compliment.

And many were shocked to discover that it's actually a total bargain.

Lorraine wore a bargain supermarket dress on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

And, while stocks last, it's available in a supermarket near you!

Lorraine's bargain pick is in stark contrast to Holly Willoughby's designer looks on This Morning.

Her show follows Lorraine's and Holly's outfits often cost hundreds of pounds, with fans pleading with the star to wear more high street.

Well, it appears Lorraine has been listening, and today she donned a dress from George at Asda.

A total bargain

And, in even better news, it'll set you back less than £20.

"Created in a button-down shirt style with a collared neckline for a little retro style, this pale green dress is a stylish way to welcome in the warmer weather!" said the blurb.

The George dress costs just £18 (Credit: Asda)

The sage green ditsy floral midi shirt dress costs £18 and is currently only available online in a very limited range of sizes.

The Lorraine effect, it seems, is in full swing!

Although it's worth a look in the George section of Asda next time you do your essential food shop.

"The short rolled sleeve adds a vintage vibe, and the self-tie waist belt adds some structure at the waist," the website added.

"Where's this dress from," asked one fan, adding the love heart eye emojis.

Sa w it in Asda this morning. Such a nice dress!

"It's from Asda," came a reply from the show's official account.

"Thank you so much," the woman replied. "It's beautiful."

"Saw it in Asda this morning. Such a nice dress," said another.

"Love this dress, it looks fabulous," said another.

"My wife loves your dress"

Another tweeted the star directly to ask where it was from so that he could surprise his wife with the dress.

Where is this dress from? 😍😍 — shannon🌸💜💖 (@_shannonlucy) June 4, 2020

"Hi Lorraine, my wife absolutely loves the dress that you're wearing today," he said.

He added: "She’s tried looking everywhere to see where it’s from, just wondered if you’d mind telling me so I could try and order one for her as a surprise."

"Brownie points for me," he concluded.

