Firebox has launched its range of gifts for Valentine’s Day and, if your loved one is a Cadbury fan, then the website has the perfect present.

With the day of love now less than two weeks away, it’s time to head online to order your cards and gifts.

And, while Valentine’s Day will be spent in lockdown this year, there’s absolutely no reason as to why it can’t be just as special.

Especially if you want to say I love you with chocolate.

And, let’s face is, is there really any better way?

Personalised Cadbury gift boxes are now on sale for Valentine’s Day (Credit: Firebox)

What gifts can I get a chocolate lover for Valentine’s Day?

If your other half is a Cadbury fan, look no further than these personalised chocolate boxes.

Not only do they contain 20 – yes 20 – of their favourite chocolate bars, you can also personalise the box.

Firebox revealed: “No romantic weekends away. No fancy restaurants. No drinks with the gals. What to do?

“Well, you can now get personalised, Valentine’s-themed Cadbury chocolate boxes at Firebox.”

There’s a heart-shaped box for everyone, no matter which is your favourite bar (Credit: Firebox)

How much are the Cadbury Valentine’s Day gifts?

New for 2021, the heart-shaped boxes are brimming with goodies.

And there’s something for everyone, with a range of Cadbury treats to choose from.

There’s everything from Dairy Milk and Dairy Milk Caramel to Wispa, Crunchie and Twirl.

The personalised boxes cost £24.99 and we've got our eye on the Wispa one.

The personalised boxes cost £24.99 and we’ve got our eye on the Wispa one.

It’s called Love Is In The Air (Bubble)!

“Stop whispering sweet nothings in their ear and win their heart with an enormous box of 20 Cadbury Wispas instead!” the blurb reads.

“Best of all, you get to personalise with their name and yours so every time they indulge themselves they’ll be thinking of you.”

“So cute!” declared one fan on Instagram.

“I want one of each!” said another.

“Can I have the Crunchie one?” said one to their other half.

“Let’s get two!” came the reply!

The boxes can feature your own unique message of love (Credit: Firebox)

No fruity language!

However, there is one word of warning when it comes to your personalisation.

Firebox won’t accept any risqué language as part of the personalisation!

The rep revealed: “Any fruity language and your order will be automatically rejected – sorry!

“We won’t have you tarnishing Cadbury’s good name!”

