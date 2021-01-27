Gifts for Valentine’s Day don’t come any sweeter than the new Baileys Chocolate Cupcakes.

Yes, forget flowers and chocolates, these are the way to our hearts this February 14.

Dispelling the rumour that Baileys is just for Christmas, it’s very much clear that it’s for life.

In particular, our love lives!

The new Chocolate Cupcakes make the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day (Credit: Baileys)

What do we know about the new Baileys Chocolate Cupcakes?

The new Baileys offering contains 12 chocolate cupcakes in four different flavours.

You’ll get three of each in a box – so we suggest you have one each and share the other!

And they’re all seem to be inspired by a Baileys Original Irish Cream flavour.

They include four flavours – Original Baileys, Double Chocolate, Strawberries & Cream and brand-new flavour Red Velvet all with a hint of the famous Irish cream liqueur.

Pick from a chocolate cupcake topped with Original Baileys icing.

There’s also a Double Chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate icing – much like the lovely Chocolat Luxe liqueur.

There’s also a Strawberries & Cream cupcake, inspired by the delicious liqueur of the same name.

The Red Velvet Cupcake liqueur is also back for February 14 (Credit: Baileys)

We can’t wait to get our chops around the brand-new Red Velvet flavour, though.

It comes after news that the Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake liqueur is back for Valentine’s Day 2021.

Why not team a Baileys-flavoured cupcake with your liqueur of choice?

Because that’s exactly what we’ll be doing come the middle of next month!

A Baileys rep said: “If you usually struggle to find the perfect gift for your Valentine, this year it’ll be a piece of cake!

“New for this year, Baileys has launched its indulgent Chocolate Cupcakes, they include four flavours; Original Baileys, Double chocolate, Strawberries & Cream and brand-new flavour Red Velvet all with a hint of the famous Irish cream liqueur.”

The Baileys Chocolate Hearts are back for 2021 (Credit: Baileys)

What other Baileys gifts can I get for Valentine’s Day?

Meanwhile, in more good news from the Original Irish Cream brand, the “dreamy” Baileys Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Hearts are also making a 2021 comeback.

The popular heart-shaped sweet treats are encased in a delicious silky milk chocolate shell, complete with a dreamy Baileys strawberries and cream truffle filling.

Where can I get the Baileys Valentine’s Day gifts?

You’ll be able to pick up the chocolate in Asda stores and other quality retailers for just £3.

The cupcakes will be available online here in early February.

They will have an RRP of £5.

