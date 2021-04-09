Get ready for a beer garden heatwave! Weatherman predicts week of sunshine as pubs reopen

Brits are just days away from sitting in a beer garden and enjoying a pint – and the weather looks set to be a bit of a scorcher!

Weather forecasters are predicting an entire week of sunshine from Monday (April 12).

This is of course when pubs FINALLY reopen after four months.

However, customers will only be able to drink and dine outside or in COVID safe enclosures.

Which is just fine given the forecast!

We are just days away from beer gardens reopening!

What’s the weather like next week?

The week will kick off with somewhat modest temperatures of 12˚C.

However, it is predicted to hit at least 16˚C by Thursday.

It is expect to remain at 16˚c and sunny through to the following Monday (April 19).

It’ll certainly make a change to the chilly weather we’ve been experiencing of late!

And, according to the Met Office, temperatures will most likely be “slightly above average for a time over the weekend”.

When can I drink in a beer garden?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that step two of easing lockdown will commence on Monday April 12.

This means that pubs can reopen to serve both food and booze – but only outdoors.

Pubs can serve punters via a takeaway service or serve them outdoors in a beer garden, tent and/or marquee.

Brits are encouraged to book a table or outdoors slot well in advance.

We will soon be able to enjoy a pint outdoors

But some pubs are still gearing up to welcome walk-ins.

However, unlike the last unlocking, you won’t have to eat “a substantial meal” in order to enjoy an alcoholic beverage.

Indeed, the PM has said he can’t wait to head down to his local pub.

While speaking a Downing Street press conference, he said: “On Monday the 12th I will be going to the pub myself – and cautiously but irreversibly raising a pint of beer to my lips.”

We are still weeks away from being allowed inside pubs

When can we leave the beer garden and drink inside?

If all goes to plan, customers will be allowed to drink and eat inside pubs from May 17.

In anticipation, many pubs and restaurants are already booked up for months.

When will everything be back to normal?

According to the current lockdown roadmap, by June 21, all lockdown restrictions will be lifted.

Many are calling this upcoming Monday as “freedom day.”

If followed through, this should mark the official end of the current lockdown.

However, social distancing and face masks may potentially still be required for certain activities.

