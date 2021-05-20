Gemma Collins has showed off her dramatic weight loss by posing in her garden in a pair of skin-tight white jeans.

The star looks slimmer than ever in the shot, with her fans all agreeing that she looks “amazing”.

It’s been the result of a healthy diet and a lot of hard work for Gemma, who has shared numerous workout posts to social media.

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has shared her weight loss journey (Credit: Instagram)

Gemma Collins weight loss: TOWIE star looks ‘amazing’

Former TOWIE star Gemma looked nothing short of sensational in the new picture.

In it she’s wearing white skinny jeans and a pink leopard-print sleeveless top.

Her long blonde hair is styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulders.

And, in case we forgot to mention, she looks ace!

Gemma has embraced a healthy lifestyle and admitted her family’s support means the world (Credit: Splash News)

What did fans say about the picture of Gemma’s weight loss?

More than 30,000 people liked the picture and it garnered more than 500 comments – almost all of them entirely gushing.

One called Gemma an “inspiration” and another said she looked “fit”.

“Gemma you look amazing!! Weight loss inspo right there girl!” declared one.

“Looking FIT!” said another.

“Slim and beautiful,” said a third.

So proud of what you have achieved with your fitness.

“You look amazing Gemma,” cooed another.

“Gemma you look fab – keep going,” added another encouragingly.

“So proud of what you have achieved with your fitness,” said another. “You’ve given me the inspiration to get back to it but it’s so hard,” they added.

“You are looking really well,” said another. “All that hard work is evidently paying off.”

So how has Gemma lost the weight?

Gemma has detailed her weight loss on social media.

She’s posted videos of herself working out and she’s shared healthy and sometimes vegan recipes that she’s been creating at home.

Over the weekend Gemma also revealed that her family have been so supportive of her new lifestyle.

In an Instagram post she said: “The best day with my family – so supportive of my new lifestyle, it really helps.

“My body is going to be a fine-tuned machine but it will take time but I’m chilled and all good things come to those who are patient.

“Feeling fresh, feeling good and making the most of the day,” she added.

