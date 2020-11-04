Gemma Collins has launched her own advent calendar for Christmas 2020 and fans are divided.
The Diva Forever and Ever star announced the news on her Instagram.
Gemma posted: “The best advent calendar of the YEAR 💗 LUXURY 🍫 made at the magical GC CANDY 🍭 FACTORY 🙌🏻 ORDER NOW!!!”
The calendar features a pink chocolate behind every door and, while some can’t wait for December 1, others think the price point is a little steep.
What’s the new Gemma Collins advent calendar like?
The calendar is called I’m Claustrophobic Santa! – after one of Gemma’s famous catchphrases.
It’s sold on her website, and the description calls it “the most Divalicious Advent Calendar on the market”.
It features an image of the TOWIE star wearing a pink Santa hat on the front.
“Dreaming of a Pink Christmas? Then get your hands on the Luxury Limited-Edition Gemma Collins Pink Chocolate Advent Calendar,” the blurb reads.
“The Only Way to Countdown to Christmas in True Diva Style. Each day you’ll get a delicious Pink Chocolate behind each window!” it adds.
What do GC fans say?
Some declared it the “best thing” to happen in 2020.
“We need this in our lives,” declared one soon-to-be shopper.
“Omg I loooooove this!!!!” said another GC fan.
£20 for a chocolate advent calendar though!
“Ordering it!” another declared.
“OMG!” said another, adding the love heart eyes emoji.
“We need this in our lives,” said another, tagging a pal.
After recent reports that Gemma was earning £5,000 a week during lockdown, it appears lockdown 2.0 could continue to be profitable for the star…
How much is it?
However, upon discovering the price, others hinted they’d be sticking to good old Cadbury this Christmas.
One commented on Gemma’s Instagram post: “£20 for a chocolate advent calendar though!”
A friend they’d tagged in the post replied: “At least the perfume at £20 is a decent buy! The calendar though – please don’t!”
They added: “Although if it makes people happy, who am I to judge? I just think about the other things you could spend £20 on first.”
“Not a chance!” said another.
“Capitalism at its finest,” another commented on Gemma’s post.
