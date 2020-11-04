Gemma Collins has launched her own advent calendar for Christmas 2020 and fans are divided.

The Diva Forever and Ever star announced the news on her Instagram.

Gemma posted: “The best advent calendar of the YEAR 💗 LUXURY 🍫 made at the magical GC CANDY 🍭 FACTORY 🙌🏻 ORDER NOW!!!”

The calendar features a pink chocolate behind every door and, while some can’t wait for December 1, others think the price point is a little steep.

It’ll be a “Divaliscious” Christmas for Gemma Collins fans with the launch of her new advent calendar (Credit: Splash News)

What’s the new Gemma Collins advent calendar like?

The calendar is called I’m Claustrophobic Santa! – after one of Gemma’s famous catchphrases.

It’s sold on her website, and the description calls it “the most Divalicious Advent Calendar on the market”.

Read more: Full list of shops that can remain open as England enters second lockdown

It features an image of the TOWIE star wearing a pink Santa hat on the front.

“Dreaming of a Pink Christmas? Then get your hands on the Luxury Limited-Edition Gemma Collins Pink Chocolate Advent Calendar,” the blurb reads.

“The Only Way to Countdown to Christmas in True Diva Style. Each day you’ll get a delicious Pink Chocolate behind each window!” it adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins) on Nov 4, 2020 at 1:13am PST

What do GC fans say?

Some declared it the “best thing” to happen in 2020.

“We need this in our lives,” declared one soon-to-be shopper.

Read more: M&S launches Percy Pig Swiss Roll and it looks delicious

“Omg I loooooove this!!!!” said another GC fan.

£20 for a chocolate advent calendar though!

“Ordering it!” another declared.

“OMG!” said another, adding the love heart eyes emoji.

“We need this in our lives,” said another, tagging a pal.

After recent reports that Gemma was earning £5,000 a week during lockdown, it appears lockdown 2.0 could continue to be profitable for the star…

Some of her followers weren’t keen on the price of the calendar, though (Credit: Splash News)

How much is it?

However, upon discovering the price, others hinted they’d be sticking to good old Cadbury this Christmas.

One commented on Gemma’s Instagram post: “£20 for a chocolate advent calendar though!”

A friend they’d tagged in the post replied: “At least the perfume at £20 is a decent buy! The calendar though – please don’t!”

They added: “Although if it makes people happy, who am I to judge? I just think about the other things you could spend £20 on first.”

“Not a chance!” said another.

“Capitalism at its finest,” another commented on Gemma’s post.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be buying Gemma’s advent calendar.