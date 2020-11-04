Gemma Collins advent calendar
Lifestyle

Gemma Collins launches pink chocolate advent calendar and fans are divided

It's pretty pricey…

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Gemma Collins has launched her own advent calendar for Christmas 2020 and fans are divided.

The Diva Forever and Ever star announced the news on her Instagram.

Gemma posted: “The best advent calendar of the YEAR 💗 LUXURY 🍫 made at the magical GC CANDY 🍭 FACTORY 🙌🏻 ORDER NOW!!!”

The calendar features a pink chocolate behind every door and, while some can’t wait for December 1, others think the price point is a little steep.

Gemma Collins at a party in a while outfit
It’ll be a “Divaliscious” Christmas for Gemma Collins fans with the launch of her new advent calendar (Credit: Splash News)

What’s the new Gemma Collins advent calendar like?

The calendar is called I’m Claustrophobic Santa! – after one of Gemma’s famous catchphrases.

It’s sold on her website, and the description calls it “the most Divalicious Advent Calendar on the market”.

Read more: Full list of shops that can remain open as England enters second lockdown

It features an image of the TOWIE star wearing a pink Santa hat on the front.

“Dreaming of a Pink Christmas? Then get your hands on the Luxury Limited-Edition Gemma Collins Pink Chocolate Advent Calendar,” the blurb reads.

“The Only Way to Countdown to Christmas in True Diva Style. Each day you’ll get a delicious Pink Chocolate behind each window!” it adds.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins) on

What do GC fans say?

Some declared it the “best thing” to happen in 2020.

“We need this in our lives,” declared one soon-to-be shopper.

Read more: M&S launches Percy Pig Swiss Roll and it looks delicious 

“Omg I loooooove this!!!!” said another GC fan.

£20 for a chocolate advent calendar though!

“Ordering it!” another declared.

“OMG!” said another, adding the love heart eyes emoji.

“We need this in our lives,” said another, tagging a pal.

After recent reports that Gemma was earning £5,000 a week during lockdown, it appears lockdown 2.0 could continue to be profitable for the star…

Gemma collins at a party
Some of her followers weren’t keen on the price of the calendar, though (Credit: Splash News)

How much is it?

However, upon discovering the price, others hinted they’d be sticking to good old Cadbury this Christmas.

One commented on Gemma’s Instagram post: “£20 for a chocolate advent calendar though!”

A friend they’d tagged in the post replied: “At least the perfume at £20 is a decent buy! The calendar though – please don’t!”

They added: “Although if it makes people happy, who am I to judge? I just think about the other things you could spend £20 on first.”

“Not a chance!” said another.

“Capitalism at its finest,” another commented on Gemma’s post.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be buying Gemma’s advent calendar.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

carol vorderman
Carol Vorderman sends fans wild with racy lingerie throwback snap
Phil and Holly during This Morning Spin to Win
This Morning: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby stunned as Spin to Win caller answers from hospital
lockdown shops
Lockdown: Full list of shops that will stay open in England from Thursday
Denise Lewis and Sally Ann Matthews (1)
Don’t Rock The Boat: Denise Lewis criticised by Sally Ann Matthews over comments to teamates
Piers Morgan clashes with Nigel Farage on GMB
GMB: Piers Morgan told to ‘grow up’ by Nigel Farage in furious clash
Family Fortunes Sarah and Gino D'Acampo
Family Fortunes: Viewers divided as some brand cartoon question ‘unfair’